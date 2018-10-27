Cooper Led Quakers at the ODAC Cross Country Championships

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Marian Cooper ran a 26:03 6K time for Guilford College as the Quakers competed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

A sophomore, Cooper's time was the 26th-best time for the 6K distance in program history and placed her 26th of the 93 competitors. Freshman teammate Ananya Bernardo placed 86th in the race. Her time was 33:54.7. Washington and Lee was the ODAC team champion. Guilford did not have a team score.

On the men's side, freshmen Will Nowanka and Darby Houghton competed for the Quakers. Nowanka was 85th of the 97 runners after clocking a 37:26.5 in the 8K race. Houghton was 92nd after his 37:26.5 time. Washington and Lee was the ODAC men's team champion and Guilford did not have a team score.

The Quakers are next scheduled to compete at the NCAA South/Southeast Regionals. The event is Nov. 10 at Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga.