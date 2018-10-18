Marion Cooper Places First at Livingstone Cross Country Invitational

Marion Cooper Places First at Livingstone Cross Country Invitational
Oct 18, 2018

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Guilford College sophomore Marion Cooper placed first at the Livingstone Cross Country Invitational held at Salisbury Community Park on Thursday afternoon. Cooper posted a 5K time of 21:37 and defeated 18 other competitors.

Cooper's time was the 26th fastest in program history. She finished 19 seconds ahead of Angel Ewell of host Livingstone, who clocked a 21:56. Shannon Petsch was the Quakers' other runner at the event. The senior placed 14th with a time of 29:48.

In addition to Guilford and Livingstone, three other teams competed in the race: Winston-Salem State University, Salem College and Bluefield State University.

The Quakers next compete at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, October 27. The meet will be hosted by Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va.

Marion Cooper Places First at Livingstone Cross Country Invitational
October 18, 2018 Marion Cooper Places First at Livingstone Cross Country Invitational
Quakers Open Cross Country Season at Hornet Harrier Meet
September 22, 2018 Quakers Open Cross Country Season at Hornet Harrier Meet
Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
September 13, 2018 Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
ODAC Cross Country Coaches Select Guilford Ninth in Preseason Poll
August 16, 2018 ODAC Cross Country Coaches Select Guilford Ninth in Preseason Poll