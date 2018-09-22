Quakers Open Cross Country Season at Hornet Harrier Meet

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Five Guilford College student-athletes competed at the Hornet Harrier Meet, hosted by Shenandoah University on Saturday.

Senior Mahmoud Henderson was lone entrant on the men's side. He posted a time of 32:41 and placed 113th of the 120 runners in the 8K race.

The Quakers had four freshman women compete in the 5K event. Taylor Tremblay led Guilford with a time of 24:18. She was 63rd of the 111 race entrants.

Annaya Bernardo finished 82nd after clocking a 26:33 time. Zarea Pitts was 106th (33:30) and Ranicha Sargeant finished 108th (35:32).

The Quakers return to action on Friday, October 12 at the Livingstone XC Invitational in Salisbury, N.C.