Quakers' Volleyball Team Downs Shenandoah, 3-0

Mackenzie Calton '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Mackenzie Calton '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Shenandoah
K: Caylin Harris - 9
B: N/A
D: Nicole Shannon - 21
SA: 2 Players (#3, #6 - 2)
Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 10
B: 2 Players (#3, #13 - 2)
D: Cydney Scott - 21
SA: 2 Players (#6, #23 - 2)

Team Stats

Shenandoah
Guilford

Hitting %

.062
.234

Blocks

0.0
5.0

Digs

69
66

Aces

6
5
full stats
Oct 27, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Christian Ritter hit .455 with 10 kills and 14 digs in Guilford College's 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win over visiting Shenandoah University in Saturday's regular-season finale.

The Quakers (16-9, 7-5 ODAC) staved off nine set points in the opening frame and pulled out their eighth win in 10 matches. Guilford equaled its most wins in a season since 2010 with the victory and earned the seventh seed for next week's ODAC Tournament. The Quakers have a quarterfinal contest at second-seeded Washington and Lee University October 31.

Shenandoah (10-16, 4-8 ODAC) raced to a 6-0 lead in the opening set to prompt a Quakers' timeout. The margin grew to 10-2 and 20-10 before Guilford started chipping away. An Emily Cheatwood kill gave the Hornets a 24-16 lead. A Ritter kill on the next point returned serve to Guilford and with Ritter serving, the Quakers reeled off eight straight points to tie the set at 24-24. Another Cheatwood putdown gave the Hornets another set point at 25-24, but the Quakers answered with kills by Morgan Tompkins and Mackenzie Calton before a Shenandoah hitting error clinched the set for Guilford, 27-25.

The Hornets led for most of the second set as well, but never by more than three points. Ritter had two kills and Shenandoah committed two errors during a 7-2 run that put Guilford ahead, 20-18. The teams traded points from there on out before a Carson Evans putdown clinched the middle set for the Quakers, 25-22.

Guilford sprinted to a 12-1 lead in the clinching set and did not look back in a 25-14 win. The Quakers hit .300 as a team in the third and compared to Shenandoah's -.163 hitting percentage.

Evans added nine kills and Calton finished with seven on .583 hitting for the Quakers. Tina Eucker had 31 assists and 10 digs. Cydney Scott shared match-high honors with 21 digs.

Caylin Harris' nine kills led Shenandoah. Megan Hillyard contributed 28 assists and two service aces. Nicole Shannon picked up 21 digs.

Quakers' Volleyball Team Downs Shenandoah, 3-0
October 27, 2018 Quakers' Volleyball Team Downs Shenandoah, 3-0
Visiting Lynchburg Blanks Guilford in ODAC Volleyball Match
October 24, 2018 Visiting Lynchburg Blanks Guilford in ODAC Volleyball Match
Guilford Splits ODAC Volleyball Matches at Eastern Mennonite
October 20, 2018 Guilford Splits ODAC Volleyball Matches at Eastern Mennonite
Tompkins Shines in Guilford Volleyball Team's Sixth Straight Win
October 17, 2018 Tompkins Shines in Guilford Volleyball Team's Sixth Straight Win
Guilford Rallies from Two-Set Deficit for Volleyball Win Over Salem
October 16, 2018 Guilford Rallies from Two-Set Deficit for Volleyball Win Over Salem
Guilford Volleyball Prevails Over Hollins For Fourth Straight Win
October 12, 2018 Guilford Volleyball Prevails Over Hollins For Fourth Straight Win
Quakers Take 3-1 ODAC Volleyball Win From Randolph College
October 10, 2018 Quakers Take 3-1 ODAC Volleyball Win From Randolph College
Guilford Posts 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Visiting N.C. Wesleyan
October 7, 2018 Guilford Posts 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Visiting N.C. Wesleyan
Guilford Pulls Out Five-Set Volleyball Win at Ferrum Friday
October 5, 2018 Guilford Pulls Out Five-Set Volleyball Win at Ferrum Friday
William Peace Downs Visiting Guilford Volleyball Team, 3-1
October 3, 2018 William Peace Downs Visiting Guilford Volleyball Team, 3-1
Quakers Post Historic Volleyball Win Over Randolph-Macon in ODAC Quad Match
September 29, 2018 Quakers Post Historic Volleyball Win Over Randolph-Macon in ODAC Quad Match
Quakers Drop 3-0 ODAC Volleyball Decision at Roanoke
September 26, 2018 Quakers Drop 3-0 ODAC Volleyball Decision at Roanoke
Guilford Splits Volleyball Matches at Emory & Henry
September 23, 2018 Guilford Splits Volleyball Matches at Emory & Henry
Washington and Lee Rallies for 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Guilford
September 19, 2018 Washington and Lee Rallies for 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Guilford
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Guilford Wins Twice at Tornado Challenge
September 8, 2018 Guilford Wins Twice at Tornado Challenge
Tompkins' Big Night Lifts Quakers to Road Volleyball Win at Pfeiffer
September 7, 2018 Tompkins' Big Night Lifts Quakers to Road Volleyball Win at Pfeiffer
Ritter Shines in 3-1 Volleyball Win Over Methodist
September 5, 2018 Ritter Shines in 3-1 Volleyball Win Over Methodist
Guilford Volleyball Team Wins Twice at Cougar Classic
August 31, 2018 Guilford Volleyball Team Wins Twice at Cougar Classic
Guilford Picked Seventh in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll
August 15, 2018 Guilford Picked Seventh in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll