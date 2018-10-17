Tompkins Shines in Guilford Volleyball Team's Sixth Straight Win

Morgan Tompkins '20 (Annalee Durland-Jones '22 photo)
Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Morgan Tompkins - 15
B: 4 Players (#4, #5, #13, #15 - 1)
D: 2 Players (#6, #11 - 16)
SA: Cydney Scott - 2
Greensboro
K: Alycia Artis - 10
B: Jordan Ware - 1
D: Tori Belcher - 16
SA: Alycia Artis - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Greensboro

Hitting %

.356
.155

Blocks

3.0
1.0

Digs

46
47

Aces

5
3
full stats
Oct 17, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Morgan Tompkins had a match-high 15 kills on .419 hitting in Guilford College's 3-0 volleyball shutout at Greensboro College Wednesday night. The Quakers' sixth straight win gave Guilford a sweep of the two matches between the city rivals this year.

The Quakers (14-7) hit a season-high .356 in the match, committing just eight errors in 45 attempts. Guilford hit a blistering 536 in the first set, which resulted in a 25-14 victory. The Quakers were not seriously threatened late in the final two sets, which they won 25-18 and 25-17. The contest saw 13 tie scores and seven lead changes.

Jasmine Gaines delivered seven putaways and Christian Ritter added six as all of the Quakers' available students competed in the match. Junior setter Tina Eucker had 39 assists in an efficient offense that generated 42 assists on Guilford's 45 kills. Eucker moved into fifth place among the Quakers' season assists leaders (767) in the contest. Ritter and Eucker both picked up 16 digs, tops on the team, and McKinley Durham added seven. Ritter assumed fourth place among the Quakers' career digs leaders (1,108).

Alycia Artis put down 10 kills on .667 hitting and served up two aces for Greensboro. Sarah Egbers chipped in six kills and had 12 digs. Tori Belcher led the Pride with 16 pickups and Katie Clark totaled 26 assists.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers return to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday with road matches at Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College.

