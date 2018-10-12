Guilford Volleyball Prevails Over Hollins For Fourth Straight Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Khaira Bolden hit .393 with 17 kills, both career highs, in Guilford College's 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win over visiting Hollins University Friday night. Teammate Tina Eucker matched her career high with 51 assists as the Quakers (12-7, 5-3 ODAC) prevailed, 25-18, 25-10, 18-25, 20-25, 15-9, for their seventh five-set win in eight tries.

After dropping the first two sets, Hollins (9-10, 1-6 ODAC) used a 6-0 run fueled by four Guilford hitting errors to take a six-point lead. The margin grew to 24-14 before a late Quakers' flurry made it a 25-18 decision. Hollins' Deja Hadden had eight of her match-high 25 kills in the third set and seven in the fourth set, which Hollins won, 25-20. The guests made just two hitting errors compared to the Quakers' 10 in the fourth, which forced the decisive frame.

Hadden's 25th and final kill drew Hollins to within 9-8 in the fifth set. Guilford closed the match with a 6-1 run behind strong serving by Tina Eucker and Christian Ritter. Hollins, which dropped a 3-0 decision at ODAC-rival Eastern Mennonite Thursday night, had three errors in the Quakers' closing spurt and six total errors in the set. Guilford hit .280 in the final set and yielded just three points via errors.

In addition to her career-high passing performance, Eucker also served up a match- and personal-best six aces and had 12 digs. Teammate Christian Ritter also had a double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs. Morgan Tompkins chipped in 13 putaways and Amanda Rabey added 10. Cydney Scott had a club-best 15 digs and McKinley Durham added 11.

Kenna Esquibel contributed 11 kills and eight digs for Hollins. Amanda Mink had three aces and 18 pickups to lead the team. Casey Mahan had 38 assists.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers seek their fifth straight win Tuesday (10/16) when they host Salem College at 7:00 p.m. in a nonconference contest.