William Peace Downs Visiting Guilford Volleyball Team, 3-1

Morgan Tompkins '20 (Kylie Lang photo)
Morgan Tompkins '20 (Kylie Lang photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 15
B: 2 Players (#5, #11 - 4)
D: Christian Ritter - 18
SA: Cydney Scott - 2
William Peace
K: Mya Parks - 18
B: Sha'Nice Frazier - 7
D: Emily Braxton - 20
SA: Emily Braxton - 7

Team Stats

Guilford
William Peace

Hitting %

.185
.199

Blocks

7.0
9.0

Digs

66
58

Aces

4
15
full stats
Oct 03, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – Mya Parks had 18 kills and 19 digs in William Peace University's 3-1 volleyball victory over visiting Guilford College Wednesday night. McLendyn Weathersby added 15 kills in the Pacers' 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 win that avenged a Quakers' win over William Peace earlier this season.

Neither team led by more than two points in a contentious second set that saw the hosts overcome a 23-21 deficit. Guilford had an 11-9 edge in the third set, but William Peace reeled off seven of the next eight points to open a four-point lead it would not relinquish. A 6-0 Pacers' outburst turned a 12-8, fourth-set deficit into a 14-12 lead that gradually grew to 25-19 in the clinching set.

William Peace served up 15 aces in the four sets, including seven by Emily Braxton. Sarah Scott added three aces and set up a club-best 41 aces. Sha'Nice Frazier had eight kills on .273 hitting and a match-best seven blocks. Braxton picked up a team-high 20 digs.

Christian Ritter paced Guilford's offense with 15 kills and added a team-best 18 digs. Morgan Tompkins chipped in with 10 putaways, two service aces, and 11 digs. Junior setter Tina Eucker notched 38 assists and passed Bethany Stubbs '04 for second place on Guilford's career assists list with 1,982. Amanda Rabey put down seven kills, hit .357, and added three blocks.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Ferrum College Friday at 7:00 p.m.

