Quakers Post Historic Volleyball Win Over Randolph-Macon in ODAC Quad Match

EMORY, Va. – Guilford College's volleyball team posted its first win over Randolph-Macon College since 2002 Saturday. The 3-1 victory was part of a four-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) event hosted by Emory & Henry University. The Quakers (8-6, 2-3 ODAC) fell to Virginia Wesleyan, 3-0, in their second match of the day.

Christian Ritter had 17 digs and 20 kills in Guilford's 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 to stop a 19-match losing streak to the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 3-1 ODAC). The Quakers rallied from late deficits in both of the final two sets. Randolph-Macon led, 11-6, early in the third set before Guilford battled back to take a short-lived 12-11 lead. The Yellow Jackets opened a 20-17 margin, but the Quakers answered with a set-ending 8-2 run for a 2-1 lead.

The Quakers were on the wrong side of a 17-14 score in the fourth set, but again the team battled back. Ritter put down kills on three straight points to highlight an 11-4 spurt that clinched the match.

Morgan Tompkins added 13 kills on .345 hitting and Tina Eucker distributed 44 assists for the Quakers. Khaira Bolden added seven kills, a service ace and two blocks in the win. Carson Evans chipped in six kills and 14 pickups. Cydney Scott had 18 digs.

Randolph-Macon's Miranda Hall accounted for 14.5 points on 12 kills, two service aces, and a block. Alexia Wolfe put down 11 kills and Emily Fitzwater added 10 on .400 hitting for Randolph-Macon.

Doneisha Hall and Kristina Scott both had nine kills as Virginia Wesleyan (9-5, 4-0 ODAC) stayed perfect in league play with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 victory in both teams' second match of the day. After hitting .198 as a team versus Randolph-Macon, the Quakers managed just .073 hitting in the nightcap.

Virginia Wesleyan raced to a 9-1 lead in the opening set, but Guilford rallied to within 10-8. The Marlins responded with a 7-2 spurt and kept Guilford at bay for the rest of the set.

The second game was tied at 16-16 before Virginia Wesleyan reeled off five straight points en route to the four-point victory.

Ritter had a match-high 11 kills and 17 digs but also had nine hitting errors for Guilford. Tompkins added seven kills and Evans had five. Eucker had 26 assists and nine digs.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers continue their 11-match road trip Wednesday (10/3) at William Peace University.