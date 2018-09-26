Quakers Drop 3-0 ODAC Volleyball Decision at Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – Linsey Bailey registered a match-high 16 kills and Parker Moody added 10 on .500 hitting in Roanoke College's 25-10, 25-22, 25-14 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win Wednesday night in the Cregger Center.

The Maroons avenged a 3-2 loss to the Quakers in both teams' season opener and improved to 8-5 (2-1 ODAC). Guilford dropped to 7-5 (1-2 ODAC).

Bailey had six kills in the opening set, in which Roanoke hit .370 as a team. She had four kills during the Maroons' 8-1 run to open the game. The Quakers' struggled with eight first-set attack errors and drew no closer than five points in the opening frame.

Guilford assembled its best set in the second. The Quakers raced to a 7-1 lead, but Roanoke responded with a 13-4 run that included six more Guilford attack errors. The visitors held a 19-18 lead before the Maroons closed on a 7-3 spurt.

Roanoke opened the decisive set with a 7-0 outburst and never looked back. The Maroons had 15 kills and hit .242 as a team in the final frame. Moody had five of her 10 putaways in the third set.

Bailey added 12 digs and two service aces to her 16-kill effort. She accounted for 18 of her team's 52 points. Sydney Daniel added seven kills and 13 digs. Olivia Newman distributed 35 assists and nine digs from the setter spot.

Guilford's Christian Ritter paced the Quakers with eight kills and shared match-high honors with 14 digs. Khaira Bolden chipped in seven putaways and Tina Eucker had 21 assists with five digs.

Coach Emily Gann's squad visits Emory & Henry College Saturday (9/29) for league matches with Randolph-Macon College and Virginia Wesleyan College.