Guilford Splits Volleyball Matches at Emory & Henry

Guilford College Volleyball (Kylie Lang photo)
Guilford College Volleyball (Kylie Lang photo)

Game Leaders

Maryville (Tenn.)
K: Brianne Sidner - 18
B: Arin Wyttenbach - 3
D: MacKenzie Marcrum - 15
SA: 2 Players (#1, #5 - 4)
Guilford
K: Morgan Tompkins - 11
B: Michaela Allred - 3
D: Tina Eucker - 15
SA: 3 Players (#1, #11, #16 - 1)

Team Stats

Maryville (Tenn.)
Guilford

Hitting %

.267
.118

Blocks

5.0
4.0

Digs

53
52

Aces

12
3
full stats

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 17
B: Amanda Rabey - 4
D: McKinley Durham - 17
SA: Tina Eucker - 4
Emory & Henry
K: Tori Holmberg - 18
B: Makayla Payne - 5
D: Huntre Baxter - 18
SA: 4 Players (#10, #11, #14, #17 - 2)

Team Stats

Guilford
Emory & Henry

Hitting %

.129
.139

Blocks

6.0
10.0

Digs

65
54

Aces

7
10
full stats
Sep 23, 2018

EMORY, Va. – Guilford College's volleyball team split two contests hosted by Emory & Henry College Sunday afternoon. The Quakers knocked off the host Wasps in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match, 3-2, but fell to Maryville (Tenn.) College, 3-1, in the nightcap.

Guilford (7-4, 1-1 ODAC) was three points away from closing out the Wasps (3-8, 0-2 ODAC) in the fourth set, but the hosts rallied from a 22-20 deficit for a 25-23 victory that forced a fifth set. With the fifth set knotted at 2-2, a 9-4 Quakers' run opened an 11-6 edge. A Morgan Tompkins kill followed by two Wasps' errors gave the guests the 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 23-25, 15-9 win.

Christian Ritter put down a team-high 17 kills and Morgan Tompkins added 15. Khaira Bolden had three of her seven putaways in the fifth and decisive set and also had three blocks.

Tina Eucker had 38 assists, 12 digs and four service aces for the Quakers. McKinley Durham recorded a club-high 17 digs.

Tori Holmberg's match-high 18 kills paced Emory & Henry. Sam McCauley led all students with 39 assists and added nine digs. Makayla Payne notched seven kills and a match-high five blocks.

Brianna Sidner had 18 kills on .405 hitting to lead Maryville (5-5) to a 25-13, 12-15, 25-18, 25-12 triumph. The Scots hit .483 in the first set and closed the match with a .324 hitting percentage in the fourth set. Meredith Bonee and Arin Wyttenbach both put down seven kills. Bonee added 21 assists, two blocks, and nine digs.

Tompkins led the Quakers' offense with 11 kills, followed by eight by Bolden. Eucker set up 36 assists and added a team-high 15 digs.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers visit league-rival Roanoke College Saturday's at 7:00 p.m. 

Guilford Splits Volleyball Matches at Emory & Henry
September 23, 2018 Guilford Splits Volleyball Matches at Emory & Henry
Washington and Lee Rallies for 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Guilford
September 19, 2018 Washington and Lee Rallies for 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Guilford
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Guilford Wins Twice at Tornado Challenge
September 8, 2018 Guilford Wins Twice at Tornado Challenge
Tompkins' Big Night Lifts Quakers to Road Volleyball Win at Pfeiffer
September 7, 2018 Tompkins' Big Night Lifts Quakers to Road Volleyball Win at Pfeiffer
Ritter Shines in 3-1 Volleyball Win Over Methodist
September 5, 2018 Ritter Shines in 3-1 Volleyball Win Over Methodist
Guilford Volleyball Team Wins Twice at Cougar Classic
August 31, 2018 Guilford Volleyball Team Wins Twice at Cougar Classic
Guilford Picked Seventh in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll
August 15, 2018 Guilford Picked Seventh in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll