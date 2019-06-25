Season Review: Quaker Women's Track Had Noteworthy Season

The Guilford College women's track & field squad produced many noteworthy achievements during the 2018-19 indoor and outdoor seasons.
In the indoor campaign, sophomore Jamie Britt led Guilford at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. She placed sixth in the long jump after leaping 4.71 meters. The mark was also the best in program history and earned her team three points. Ranicha Sargeant placed 15th of the 19 competitors.
The Guilford women's 4x400M relay picked up the Quakers' other two points in the meet. The team of freshman Ananya Bernardo, senior Shannon Petsch, Britt and sophomore Samantha Brown ran the seventh-fastest time in Quaker lore. Their 4:40.95 clocking earned the quartet a ninth-place finish of the 10 teams.
Sargeant finished the 60M in 8.53 seconds, posting the third-best GC time in the event. Sophomore Zarea Pitts clocked an 8.58 placing her eighth on the program's all-time list. Britt recorded Guilford's third-best 200M time after running a 28:92 Brown notched the fifth fastest 400M tie (1:07.16) in GC history.
Earlier in the year, Sargeant set a Guilford record time in the 60M with a time of 8.49. She clocked that time at the JDL Early Brid Duals and the Finn Pincus Invitational. She also produced the second-best long jump (4.66M) at the Finn Pincus meet. Sophomore Marian Cooper logged the third fastest 5000M (20:13.72) and the sixth-best 3000M (11:13.01) during the indoor year.