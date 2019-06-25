Season Review: Quaker Women's Track Had Noteworthy Season

The Guilford College women's track & field squad produced many noteworthy achievements during the 2018-19 indoor and outdoor seasons.

In the indoor campaign, sophomore Jamie Britt led Guilford at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. She placed sixth in the long jump after leaping 4.71 meters. The mark was also the best in program history and earned her team three points. Ranicha Sargeant placed 15th of the 19 competitors.



The Guilford women's 4x400M relay picked up the Quakers' other two points in the meet. The team of freshman Ananya Bernardo, senior Shannon Petsch, Britt and sophomore Samantha Brown ran the seventh-fastest time in Quaker lore. Their 4:40.95 clocking earned the quartet a ninth-place finish of the 10 teams.



Sargeant finished the 60M in 8.53 seconds, posting the third-best GC time in the event. Sophomore Zarea Pitts clocked an 8.58 placing her eighth on the program's all-time list. Britt recorded Guilford's third-best 200M time after running a 28:92 Brown notched the fifth fastest 400M tie (1:07.16) in GC history.

Earlier in the year, Sargeant set a Guilford record time in the 60M with a time of 8.49. She clocked that time at the JDL Early Brid Duals and the Finn Pincus Invitational. She also produced the second-best long jump (4.66M) at the Finn Pincus meet. Sophomore Marian Cooper logged the third fastest 5000M (20:13.72) and the sixth-best 3000M (11:13.01) during the indoor year.

In the outdoor season, the Quakers earned eight points and placed ninth at the ODAC Championships.

Alexis Waddell and Petsch both placed sixth and earned three ODAC team points after breaking Guilford records in discus and javelin throws, respectively. Waddell's throw of 34.47 meters was more than four meters better than the previous Guilford benchmark. Petsch threw the javelin 28.58 meters. The remarkable fact: Petsch had only been an active javelin thrower for about four weeks.

Sargeant was 10th in the long jump (4.57M) and Britt (4.54) placed 13th in the conference. The Quaker 4x100M relay team captured two points after placing seventh. Pitts, Carmen Curtis , Sargeant, and Britt ran a 52.10 time--the third-fastest in Quaker history.

Earlier in the outdoor season, Pitts, Curtis, Sargeant and Britt logged the second-fastest 4x100M relay time (52:07) at the Phoneix Invitational. Britt set a new Guilford standard in the long jump (4.94M) at the W&L Carnival. In the same event, Sargeant posted the second-longest long jump mark (4.72M) at the Wildcat Invitational. Petsch now holds four of the top seven javelin marks in Quaker history.

Coach Marty Owen's Quakers could return as many as 15 student-athletes for the 2019-20 campaign.