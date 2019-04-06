Quaker Track & Field Teams Competed at Elon

ELON, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed on Saturday at the Phoenix Invitational. The meet featured a mix of NCAA Division I, II and III competition and was hosted by Elon University.

The women's 4x100M relay team of Zarea Pitts, Carmen Curtis, Ranicha Sargeant and Jamie Britt ran the second fastest time in Quaker history. The time of 52:07 earned the team an eighth-place finish of the 10 teams in the finals.

Shannon Petsch recorded the second-longest javelin throw (27.39 meters) in Guilford lore. She was 15th of 45 competitors. Petsch is a newcomer to the event this year. Sargeant posted a time of 13:36 in the 100M dash. It was the fifth-best in program history and earned her 25th place of 40 competitors.

On the men's side, the 4x100M relay team of Juwan Houston, Tre Alexander, Jeremiah Hedrick and Asa Bell clocked an impressive 52:07 in the race. The Quakers were seventh of 10 teams and recorded the second-fastest time in the Quakers' record book.

Houston was eighth of 20 competitors in the 110M hurdles. His time of 15:60 was the fourth fastest in program history. Hedrick posted the sixth-best triple jump in Quaker history (13.45M). He was third of 13 entrants in the field.

Guilford competes next at the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Randolph College. The two-day meet begins Friday (4/12) in Lynchburg, Va.