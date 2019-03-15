Quaker Long Jumpers Excel at the W&L Carnival

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Quaker long jumpers excelled as Guilford College opened the outdoor track & field season on Friday at the Washington and Lee Carnival.

Sophomore Jamie Britt set a new women's mark in the long jump after leaping 4.94 meters. She finished in second place in the event. Freshman Ranicha Sargeant posted a 4.51M mark and was 10th with the sixth-best program mark. Zarea Pitts was 13th after recording a 4.50M--the seventh best women's leap in history.

On the men's side, Trevell Alexander posted a 6.76M mark in the long jump. The freshman finished second in the event after the reaching the third-best distance in program history. Junior Jeremiah Hedrick was third with a 6.59. Freshman Kyahl Dorsey placed fifth for the Quakers (6.43).

The two-day meet ends on Saturday at Washington and Lee University.