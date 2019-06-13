Women's Tennis Showed Great Improvement in 2018-19

Olivia La Ganza '19 (John Bell Photo)
Olivia La Ganza '19 (John Bell Photo)
Jun 13, 2019

The Guilford College women's tennis team showed great improvement in the 2018-19 season. The Quakers finished the year with a 3-14 record, a 300% improvement on the previous season. 

Under the direction of Kim Kleimeier '13, the overall depth and improvement showed. The Quakers closed the year with an exciting 5-4 win at conference rival Sweet Briar College. Sophomore Delaney Taylor's 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 win over Lexi Culley gave visiting Quakers the one point victory. The win was the lone Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph for Guilford. The Quakers did win an ODAC match in 2017-18.

Guilford also prevailed by the same 5-4 score over Mary Baldwin University on Feb. 23. Taylor also recorded a crucial singles win in that match. GC's third victory was an 8-1 romp over William Peace University on March 17. The Quakers' lone defeat was at the sixth singles flight.

Taylor had four singles wins on the season at the #2 flight. She teamed with senior Makayla McLaurin to win three matches at the number one doubles flight. 

Senior teammate Olivia La Ganza also secured four singles win on the year. Three of them were at the third singles flight. She also was part of three victories at number two doubles. Freshman Mackenzie Calton recorded four wins in doubles play.

Coach Kleimeier graduates La Ganza and McLaurin from this year's team, but is slated to return the rest of the squad next year.

Women's Tennis Showed Great Improvement in 2018-19
June 13, 2019 Women's Tennis Showed Great Improvement in 2018-19
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Guilford Wins at Sweet Briar in Women's Tennis Finale
April 20, 2019 Guilford Wins at Sweet Briar in Women's Tennis Finale
Guilford Falls to Emory & Henry in ODAC Women's Tennis Match
April 13, 2019 Guilford Falls to Emory & Henry in ODAC Women's Tennis Match
Quakers Drop Women's Tennis Decision at Averett
April 11, 2019 Quakers Drop Women's Tennis Decision at Averett
Bridgewater Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
April 6, 2019 Bridgewater Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
Visiting Randolph-Macon Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
April 1, 2019 Visiting Randolph-Macon Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
Streaking WildCats Blank Quakers in ODAC Women's Tennis
March 30, 2019 Streaking WildCats Blank Quakers in ODAC Women's Tennis
Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Takes Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 27, 2019 Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Takes Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis to Virginia Wesleyan
March 23, 2019 Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis to Virginia Wesleyan
Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis Action at Hollins, 7-2
March 21, 2019 Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis Action at Hollins, 7-2
Guilford Posts 8-1 Women's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Posts 8-1 Women's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
March 16, 2019 Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
Shenandoah Takes 7-2 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
March 13, 2019 Shenandoah Takes 7-2 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
Ferrum Claims 9-0 ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
March 9, 2019 Ferrum Claims 9-0 ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
Lynchburg Downs Women's Tennis 9-0 in ODAC Match
March 2, 2019 Lynchburg Downs Women's Tennis 9-0 in ODAC Match
Quakers Edge Mary Baldwin for Kleimeier's First Women's Tennis Coaching Win
February 23, 2019 Quakers Edge Mary Baldwin for Kleimeier's First Women's Tennis Coaching Win
Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener
February 18, 2019 Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener
Guilford Drops Women's Tennis Opener at Roanoke
February 15, 2019 Guilford Drops Women's Tennis Opener at Roanoke
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Kim Kleimeier '13 Named Head Women's Tennis Coach
September 27, 2018 Kim Kleimeier '13 Named Head Women's Tennis Coach