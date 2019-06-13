Women's Tennis Showed Great Improvement in 2018-19

The Guilford College women's tennis team showed great improvement in the 2018-19 season. The Quakers finished the year with a 3-14 record, a 300% improvement on the previous season.

Under the direction of Kim Kleimeier '13, the overall depth and improvement showed. The Quakers closed the year with an exciting 5-4 win at conference rival Sweet Briar College. Sophomore Delaney Taylor's 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 win over Lexi Culley gave visiting Quakers the one point victory. The win was the lone Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph for Guilford. The Quakers did win an ODAC match in 2017-18.

Guilford also prevailed by the same 5-4 score over Mary Baldwin University on Feb. 23. Taylor also recorded a crucial singles win in that match. GC's third victory was an 8-1 romp over William Peace University on March 17. The Quakers' lone defeat was at the sixth singles flight.

Taylor had four singles wins on the season at the #2 flight. She teamed with senior Makayla McLaurin to win three matches at the number one doubles flight.

Senior teammate Olivia La Ganza also secured four singles win on the year. Three of them were at the third singles flight. She also was part of three victories at number two doubles. Freshman Mackenzie Calton recorded four wins in doubles play.

Coach Kleimeier graduates La Ganza and McLaurin from this year's team, but is slated to return the rest of the squad next year.