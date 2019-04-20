Guilford Wins at Sweet Briar in Women's Tennis Finale

Delaney Taylor '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Delaney Taylor '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Guilford
5
Sweet Briar
4

Doubles

Emily Wandling / Lacey Tucker (SBC)
def. Makayla Mclaurin / Delaney Taylor (GCW)
8-1
Olivia La Ganza / Alex Giddens (GCW)
def. Emily Wrenn / Lexi Culley (SBC)
9-7
Megan Kimpel / Mackenzie Calton (GCW)
def. Ruth Lechner / My-Xuan Hillengas (SBC)
8-4

Singles

Emily Wandling (SBC)
def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW)
6-0, 6-2
Delaney Taylor (GCW)
def. Lexi Culley (SBC)
4-6, 6-0, 6-0
Lacey Tucker (SBC)
def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
7-6 (7-4), 6-1
Ruth Lechner (SBC)
def. Megan Kimpel (GCW)
6-3, 6-1
Mackenzie Calton (GCW)
def. Emily Wrenn (SBC)
7-5, 6-2
Alex Giddens (GCW)
def. My-Xuan Hillengas (SBC)
6-0, 6-1
full stats
Apr 20, 2019

SWEET BRIAR, Va. – Delaney Taylor's 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 win over Lexi Culley gave visiting Guilford College a 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tennis win over Sweet Briar College Saturday.

The victory in Guilford's (3-14, 1-11 ODAC) season finale snapped an eight-game losing streak and extended the Vixens' (2-14, 0-9 ODAC) losing skein to eight.

The Quakers opened a 2-1 lead after doubles play thanks to Olivia La Ganza and Alex Giddens' narrow 9-7 win over Culley and Erin Wrenn at second doubles. The Quakers' Megan Kimpel and Mackenzie Calton won at third doubles over the Vixens' Ruth Lechner and My-Xuan Hillegas, 8-4.

The teams split the first two singles matches. Sweet Briar's Emily Wandling downed Makayla McLaurin, 6-0, 6-2, at the number-one match. Giddens dispatched of Hillegas, 6-0, 6-1 at sixth singles.

Lechner tied the match at 3-3 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kimpel at fourth singles. Calton's 7-5, 6-2 win over Wrenn at fifth singles put the Quakers back on top before Sweet Briar's Lacey Tucker turned back La Ganza at third singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. The decision tied the score at 4-4 with Taylor and Culley deadlocked at one set apiece.

After dropping a close 6-4 decision in the first set, Taylor roared back to win the next two sets, 6-0, 6-0, which clinched the Quakers' win in their final match of the season.

Coach Kim Kleimeier '13 graduates La Ganza and McLaurin from this year's team, but is slated to return the rest of the squad next year.

Guilford Wins at Sweet Briar in Women's Tennis Finale
April 20, 2019 Guilford Wins at Sweet Briar in Women's Tennis Finale
Guilford Falls to Emory & Henry in ODAC Women's Tennis Match
April 13, 2019 Guilford Falls to Emory & Henry in ODAC Women's Tennis Match
Quakers Drop Women's Tennis Decision at Averett
April 11, 2019 Quakers Drop Women's Tennis Decision at Averett
Bridgewater Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
April 6, 2019 Bridgewater Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
Visiting Randolph-Macon Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
April 1, 2019 Visiting Randolph-Macon Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
Streaking WildCats Blank Quakers in ODAC Women's Tennis
March 30, 2019 Streaking WildCats Blank Quakers in ODAC Women's Tennis
Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Takes Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 27, 2019 Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Takes Women's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis to Virginia Wesleyan
March 23, 2019 Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis to Virginia Wesleyan
Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis Action at Hollins, 7-2
March 21, 2019 Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis Action at Hollins, 7-2
Guilford Posts 8-1 Women's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Posts 8-1 Women's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
March 16, 2019 Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
Shenandoah Takes 7-2 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
March 13, 2019 Shenandoah Takes 7-2 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
Ferrum Claims 9-0 ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
March 9, 2019 Ferrum Claims 9-0 ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
Lynchburg Downs Women's Tennis 9-0 in ODAC Match
March 2, 2019 Lynchburg Downs Women's Tennis 9-0 in ODAC Match
Quakers Edge Mary Baldwin for Kleimeier's First Women's Tennis Coaching Win
February 23, 2019 Quakers Edge Mary Baldwin for Kleimeier's First Women's Tennis Coaching Win
Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener
February 18, 2019 Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener
Guilford Drops Women's Tennis Opener at Roanoke
February 15, 2019 Guilford Drops Women's Tennis Opener at Roanoke
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Kim Kleimeier '13 Named Head Women's Tennis Coach
September 27, 2018 Kim Kleimeier '13 Named Head Women's Tennis Coach