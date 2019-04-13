Guilford Falls to Emory & Henry in ODAC Women's Tennis Match

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Emory & Henry College scored a 7-0 victory over visiting Guilford College Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match. Due to bad weather, the teams played indoors at the Bristol Racquet and Fitness Club.

The Wasps (10-4, 3-4 ODAC) won all three doubles matches. Guilford's Makayla McLaurin and Delaney Taylor gave the Wasps' Katie Meade and Kaitlyn Sheaves all they could handle before falling, 8-6. Emory & Henry won the remaining two matches via shutout.

Due to the constraints of playing indoors, the teams played to completion and did not play all six singles matches. Emory & Henry's Logan Graham and Bri Pierce both claimed matching 6-0, 6-0, wins at fifth and sixth singles, respectively. Guilford's McLaurin fell to Meade, 8-4, at first singles.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers close the season Saturday (4/20) at Sweet Briar College.