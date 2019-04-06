Bridgewater Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win at Guilford

Makayla McLaurin '19 (left), Delaney Taylor '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Bridgewater (Va.)
9
Guilford
0

Doubles

Whitney Kiser / Nicole Shifflett (BCWT)
def. Makayla Mclaurin / Delaney Taylor (GCW)
8-1
Stephanie Barton / Rachel Crawford (BCWT)
def. Olivia La Ganza / Alex Giddens (GCW)
8-0
Alexia Will / Caroline Edwards (BCWT)
def. Dakota Mclean / Megan Kimpel (GCW)
8-0

Singles

Whitney Kiser (BCWT)
def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW)
6-3, 6-1
Nicole Shifflett (BCWT)
def. Delaney Taylor (GCW)
6-2, 6-4
Stephanie Barton (BCWT)
def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
6-0, 6-1
Rachel Crawford (BCWT)
def. Megan Kimpel (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Alexia Will (BCWT)
def. Alex Giddens (GCW)
6-2, 6-2
Emily Daigneault (BCWT)
def. Jessica Fuentes (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
full stats
Apr 06, 2019

 

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Bridgewater College scored a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis win at Guilford College Saturday.

The Eagles improved to 6-4 overall, 3-2 in the ODAC. Guilford dropped to 2-12 (0-10 ODAC).

Bridgewater raced to a 3-0 lead with three decisive doubles wins. The Eagles' top tandem of Whitney Kiser and Nicole Shifflett downed the Quakers' Makayla McLaurin and Delaney Taylor, 8-1, in what proved the closest of the three matches. Stephanie Barton and Rachel Crawford picked up an 8-0 win at second doubles and teammates Alexia Will and Caroline Edwards took the third-doubles match by the same score.

The Eagles' won all six singles matches in straight sets. Kiser won the first-singles contest, 6-3, 6-1, over McLaurin. Shifflett's 6-2, 6-4 second-singles win over Taylor proved the closest of the singles matches. Crawford and Emily Daigneault did not lose a game in victories at fourth and sixth singles, respectively.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers visit Averett University Thursday (4/11) in nonconference play.

 

