Visiting Randolph-Macon Claims ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Randolph-Macon College's women's tennis team stayed perfect on the season with a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Guilford College on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The Yellow Jackets, who yielded just one game in nine matches, are 8-0 on the year, 5-0 in the ODAC. Guilford fell to 2-11, 0-9 in the league.

Morgan Fuqua was one of six two-time winners for the Yellow Jackets. She teamed with Stephanie Yeager for an 8-0 win over Guilford's Mackenzie Calton and Olivia La Ganza at first doubles. Fuqua was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Makayla McLaurin at first singles.

Kristin Dantzler had nearly identical results in her two wins. She teamed with Landon Aud for an 8-0 second-doubles triumph over Guilford's McLaurin and Alex Giddens. Dantzler yielded a game to La Ganza in the second-singles contest, but still prevailed, 6-1, 6-0.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (4/6) versus visiting Bridgewater College at 1:00 p.m.