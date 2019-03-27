Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Takes Women's Tennis Win at Guilford

No player / No player (GC) def. No player / No player (WLUW)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Shorthanded Washington and Lee University defeated Guilford College, 7-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis match Wednesday.

The Generals, ranked 25th in the current Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division III Rankings, improved to 7-4 overall and 6-0 in the ODAC. Guilford is 2-9 (0-7 ODAC).

Washington and Lee brought five students to Greensboro, which meant the Quakers started the day with a 2-0 lead due to defaults at third doubles and sixth singles. The Generals yielded three games in the two doubles matches, including two at second doubles where Claire Lacksen and Gabby Moore prevailed over Guilford's Olivia La Ganza and Mackenzie Calton, 8-2.

Washington and Lee took the five singles matches in straight sets, losing one game in the process.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers are back in action Saturday at ODAC-rival Randolph College at 1:00 p.m.