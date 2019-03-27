Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Takes Women's Tennis Win at Guilford

Makayla McLaurin '19 (left), Delaney Taylor '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Washington and Lee
7
Guilford
2

Doubles

Taylor Garcia / Lily Horsley (WLUW)
def. Makayla McLaurin / Delaney Taylor (GC)
8-1
Claire Lacksen / Gabby Moore (WLUW)
def. Olivia La Ganza / Mackenzie Calton (GC)
8-2
No player / No player (GC)
def. No player / No player (WLUW)
FINAL - DEFAULT

Singles

Taylor Garcia (WLUW)
def. Makayla McLaurin (GC)
6-0, 6-0
Lily Horsley (WLUW)
def. Delaney Taylor (GC)
6-0, 6-1
Gabby Moore (WLUW)
def. Olivia La Ganza (GC)
6-0, 6-0
Melinda Kauffman (WLUW)
def. Megan Kimpel (GC)
6-0, 6-0
Claire Lacksen (WLUW)
def. Alex Giddens (GC)
6-0, 6-0
No player (GC)
def. No player (WLUW)
FINAL - DEFAULT
full stats
Mar 27, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Shorthanded Washington and Lee University defeated Guilford College, 7-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis match Wednesday.

The Generals, ranked 25th in the current Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division III Rankings, improved to 7-4 overall and 6-0 in the ODAC. Guilford is 2-9 (0-7 ODAC).

Washington and Lee brought five students to Greensboro, which meant the Quakers started the day with a 2-0 lead due to defaults at third doubles and sixth singles.  The Generals yielded three games in the two doubles matches, including two at second doubles where Claire Lacksen and Gabby Moore prevailed over Guilford's Olivia La Ganza and Mackenzie Calton, 8-2.

Washington and Lee took the five singles matches in straight sets, losing one game in the process.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers are back in action Saturday at ODAC-rival Randolph College at 1:00 p.m.

