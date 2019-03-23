Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis to Virginia Wesleyan

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Virginia Wesleyan University claimed a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis win at Guilford College Saturday.

The Marlins improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the ODAC. Guilford falls to 2-8 (0-6 ODAC).

Virginia Wesleyan won all three doubles points in convincing fashion. The Marlins lost just three games in the three doubles matches, the closest of which was Christine Zalameda and Lyric Hilton's 8-2 second-doubles win over Guilford's Olivia La Ganza and Mackenzie Calton.

The Marlins proved too strong for Guilford in singles play as well. Virginia Wesleyan claimed all six contests in straight sets and won three bouts by 6-0, 6-0, margins. Zalameda defeated Guilford's Makayla McLaurin, 6-0, 6-2, in first singles, which proved the closest of the six contests.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers host perennial league power Washington and Lee University Wednesday (3/27) at 4:00 p.m.