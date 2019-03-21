Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis Action at Hollins, 7-2

ROANOKE, Va. – Guilford College's women's tennis team dropped a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision at Hollins University Thursday.

Hollins improved to1-9 with the win, 1-4 in the ODAC. Guilford dropped to 2-7 (0-5 ODAC).

The hosts grabbed a 3-0 lead after sweeping the doubles points. Guilford's second-doubles pair of Olivia La Ganza and Alex Giddens pushed Hollins' Kateri Johnson and Alexis Morring to a tiebreaker before the home team prevailed, 8-7 (7-2).

The Quakers played without top singles and doubles performer Makayla McLaurin, which pushed the rest of the squad up a flight. Hollins won five of the seven singles bouts in straight sets, including Johnson's 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Guilford's Delaney Taylor in the sophomore's first-singles debut. Anna Holland prevailed in a tight contest at sixth singles over Guilford's Dakota McLean, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

Guilford's La Ganza and Giddens scored the Quakers points and second and fourth singles, respectively. La Ganza downed Valerie Sargeant in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). Giddens was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Hollins' Morring.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (3/23) at 2:30 p.m. versus visiting league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.