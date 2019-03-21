Guilford Falls in ODAC Women's Tennis Action at Hollins, 7-2

Olivia La Ganza '19 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Guilford
2
Hollins
7

Doubles

Valerie Sargeant / Sarah Snoddy (HU)
def. Delaney Taylor / Mackenzie Calton (GC)
8-1
Kateri Johnson / Alexis Morring (HU)
def. Olivia La Ganza / Alex Giddens (GC)
8-7 (7-2)
Elizabeth Eubank / Anna Holland (HU)
def. Megan Kimpel / Dakota Mclean (GC)
8-2

Singles

Kateri Johnson (HU)
def. Delaney Taylor (GC)
6-0, 6-1
Olivia La Ganza (GC)
def. Valerie Sargeant (HU)
6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8)
Sarah Snoddy (HU)
def. Megan Kimpel (GC)
6-1, 6-2
Alex Giddens (GC)
def. Alexis Morring (HU)
6-2, 6-0
Elizabeth Eubank (HU)
def. Mackenzie Calton (GC)
6-4, 6-0
Anna Holland (HU)
def. Dakota Mclean (GC)
7-6 (7-1), 6-3
full stats
Mar 21, 2019

ROANOKE, Va. – Guilford College's women's tennis team dropped a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision at Hollins University Thursday.

Hollins improved to1-9 with the win, 1-4 in the ODAC. Guilford dropped to 2-7 (0-5 ODAC).

The hosts grabbed a 3-0 lead after sweeping the doubles points. Guilford's second-doubles pair of Olivia La Ganza and Alex Giddens pushed Hollins' Kateri Johnson and Alexis Morring to a tiebreaker before the home team prevailed, 8-7 (7-2).

The Quakers played without top singles and doubles performer Makayla McLaurin, which pushed the rest of the squad up a flight. Hollins won five of the seven singles bouts in straight sets, including Johnson's 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Guilford's Delaney Taylor in the sophomore's first-singles debut. Anna Holland prevailed in a tight contest at sixth singles over Guilford's Dakota McLean, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

Guilford's La Ganza and Giddens scored the Quakers points and second and fourth singles, respectively. La Ganza downed Valerie Sargeant in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). Giddens was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Hollins' Morring.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (3/23) at 2:30 p.m. versus visiting league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

