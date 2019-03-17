Guilford Posts 8-1 Women's Tennis Win Over William Peace

Makayla McLaurin '19 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Makayla McLaurin '19 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
William Peace
1
Guilford
8

Doubles

Makayla McLaurin / Delaney Taylor (GCW)
def. Mackenzie Braden / Sophia Church (WPUWT)
8-1
Mackenzie Calton / Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
def. Stephanie Arnold / Lauren Lane (WPUWT)
8-1
Megan Kimpel / Alex Giddens (GCW)
def. Amber Riggs / Julia Johnson (WPUWT)
8-1

Singles

Makayla McLaurin (GCW)
def. Sophia Church (WPUWT)
6-3, 7-6 (10-8)
Delaney Taylor (GCW)
def. Lauren Lane (WPUWT)
6-0, 6-0
Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
def. Mackenzie Braden (WPUWT)
6-0, 6-0
Megan Kimpel (GCW)
def. Stephanie Arnold (WPUWT)
6-3, 6-4
Alex Giddens (GCW)
def. Amber Riggs (WPUWT)
6-1, 6-1
Julia Johnson (WPUWT)
def. Jessica Fuentes (GCW)
6-2, 6-4
full stats
Mar 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's women's tennis team picked up an 8-1 win over visiting William Peace University Sunday to snap a four-match losing skid.

The Quakers improved to 2-6 with the win. The Pacers drop to 0-2.

Guilford won all three doubles matches by identical 8-1 scores. The Quakers' Makayla McLaurin and Delaney Taylor knocked off Mackenzie Braden and Sophia Church at first doubles. Mackenzie Colton and Olivia La Ganza prevailed at second doubles over the Pacers' Stephanie Arnold and Lauren Lane. Megan Kimpel and Alex Giddens took the third-doubles match from Amber Riggs and Julia Johnson.

The Quakers claimed five-of-six singles contests in straight sets. The closest contest took place at first singles where Guilford's McLaurin pulled out a 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Church. Guilford's Taylor and La Ganza won at second and third singles, respectively, without yielding a game.

Johnson scored a 6-2, 6-4, win over Guilford's Jessica Fuentes to account for William Peace's point.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Hollins University Thursday (3/21) at 4:00 p.m. The contest was initially scheduled for March 8.

