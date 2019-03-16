Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Salem College claimed an 8-1 women's tennis win over Guilford College Saturday on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The Spirits (3-3) won two-of-three doubles points to claim an early 2-1 advantage. The second-doubles tandem of Carmen Wilkins and Lauren Holman downed Guilford's Olivia La Ganza and Mackenzie Calton, 8-5, to score the Spirits' decisive doubles point.

Salem won all six singles bouts. Abigail Funez needed three sets to overcome Guilford's Dakota Mclean, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4, in the sixth-singles contest. Calton gave Wilkins a close match at fifth singles before falling, 6-3, 6-3. Makenna Mason defeated Guilford's Makayla McLaurin at first singles, 6-2, 6-3.

Guilford scored its point in the first-doubles match where McLaurin and Delaney Taylor defeated Salem's Lindsay Young and Grace Wilson.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers (1-6) host William Peace University Sunday (3/17) at 11:00 a.m.