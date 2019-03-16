Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford

Makayla McLaurin '19 (left), Delaney Taylor '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Makayla McLaurin '19 (left), Delaney Taylor '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Salem
8
Guilford
1

Doubles

Makayla Mclaurin / Delaney Taylor (GCW)
def. Lindsay Young / Grace Wilson (SAL)
8-5
Carmen Wilkins / Lauren Holman (SAL)
def. Olivia La Ganza / Mackenzie Calton (GCW)
8-5
Makenna Mason / Alyssa Cosentino (SAL)
def. Alex Giddens / Megan Kimpel (GCW)
8-0

Singles

Makenna Mason (SAL)
def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW)
6-2, 6-3
Lauren Holman (SAL)
def. Delaney Taylor (GCW)
6-0, 6-1
Grace Wilson (SAL)
def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
6-1, 6-0
Lindsay Young (SAL)
def. Megan Kimpel (GCW)
6-3, 6-2
Carmen Wilkins (SAL)
def. Mackenzie Calton (GCW)
6-3, 6-3
Abigail Funez (SAL)
def. Dakota Mclean (GCW)
2-6, 6-4, 10-4
full stats
Mar 16, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Salem College claimed an 8-1 women's tennis win over Guilford College Saturday on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The Spirits (3-3) won two-of-three doubles points to claim an early 2-1 advantage. The second-doubles tandem of Carmen Wilkins and Lauren Holman downed Guilford's Olivia La Ganza and Mackenzie Calton, 8-5, to score the Spirits' decisive doubles point.

Salem won all six singles bouts. Abigail Funez needed three sets to overcome Guilford's Dakota Mclean, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4, in the sixth-singles contest. Calton gave Wilkins a close match at fifth singles before falling, 6-3, 6-3. Makenna Mason defeated Guilford's Makayla McLaurin at first singles, 6-2, 6-3.

Guilford scored its point in the first-doubles match where McLaurin and Delaney Taylor defeated Salem's Lindsay Young and Grace Wilson.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers (1-6) host William Peace University Sunday (3/17) at 11:00 a.m.

Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
March 16, 2019 Salem Takes 8-1 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
Shenandoah Takes 7-2 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
March 13, 2019 Shenandoah Takes 7-2 Women's Tennis Decision Over Guilford
Ferrum Claims 9-0 ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
March 9, 2019 Ferrum Claims 9-0 ODAC Women's Tennis Win Over Guilford
Lynchburg Downs Women's Tennis 9-0 in ODAC Match
March 2, 2019 Lynchburg Downs Women's Tennis 9-0 in ODAC Match
Quakers Edge Mary Baldwin for Kleimeier's First Women's Tennis Coaching Win
February 23, 2019 Quakers Edge Mary Baldwin for Kleimeier's First Women's Tennis Coaching Win
Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener
February 18, 2019 Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener
Guilford Drops Women's Tennis Opener at Roanoke
February 15, 2019 Guilford Drops Women's Tennis Opener at Roanoke
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Kim Kleimeier '13 Named Head Women's Tennis Coach
September 27, 2018 Kim Kleimeier '13 Named Head Women's Tennis Coach