Greensboro Tops Guilford, 7-2, in Women's Tennis Home Opener

Mackenzie Calton '22 (Emily Gann photo)
Guilford
2
Greensboro
7

Doubles

Anna Rae Porcelli / Matti Moore (GBRO)
def. Makayla Mclaurin / Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
8-0
Megan Kimpel / Mackenzie Calton (GCW)
def. Carleigh Roach / Alexis Chase (GBRO)
8-6
Hayley Griffen / Hunter Cashion (GBRO)
def. Dakota Mclean / Jessica Fuentes (GCW)
8-0

Singles

Anna Rae Porcelli (GBRO)
def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Matti Moore (GBRO)
def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW)
6-3, 6-1
Hayley Griffen (GBRO)
def. Megan Kimpel (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Mackenzie Calton (GCW)
def. Carleigh Roach (GBRO)
6-4, 7-5
Alexis Chase (GBRO)
def. Jessica Fuentes (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Hunter Cashion (GBRO)
def. Alys Parker (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
full stats
Feb 18, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Anna Rae Porcelli won twice without losing a game in Greensboro College's 7-2 women's tennis win over Guilford College. The victory ended Guilford's streak of 10 straight wins over Greensboro and marked the Pride's first women's tennis win in the crosstown rivalry since 2005.

The Pride improved to 1-1 and the Quakers dropped to 0-2.

Greensboro grabbed a 2-1 lead after doubles play by winning the first and third contests via shutout.  Porcelli and Matti Moore teamed for an 8-0 first-doubles win over Guilford's Makayla McLaurin and Olivia LaGanza. Hayley Griffin and Hunter Cashion topped the Quakers' Dakota McLean and Jessica Fuentes by the same score. Guilford's Megan Kimpel and Mackenzie Calton pulled out an 8-6 victory over Carleigh Roach and Alexis Chase at second doubles.

Greensboro clinched the match by winning five singles bouts, four by shutout. Porcelli defeated McLaurin, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles. Griffen (3rd singles), Chase (5th singles), and Cashion (6th singles) also won without losing a point.

Guilford's Calton scored a 6-4, 7-5 fourth-singles triumph over Roach.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers visit Mary Baldwin University Saturday (2/23) before returning home to host Salem College Sunday (2/24).

