Guilford Finishes 11th in ODAC Women's Swimming Championships

Feb 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College finished 11th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Swimming Championships Sunday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Quakers scored 55 points in the 12-team competition, which ran February 15-17.

Washington and Lee University won its league-record 29th team title with 988 points. The Generals won 16-of-18 events over the three days. Randolph-Macon College placed second with 675 points. Roanoke College claimed third place with 516 points.

Guilford junior Carolyn O'Halloran narrowly missed setting a second school standard at the meet Sunday. She placed 20th in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.49 seconds, one-hundredth of a second shy of matching her own school mark. O'Halloran set the Quakers' 50 freestyle record Friday.

The Quakers' Rebecca Shenhouse narrowly missed a spot in the 200 breaststroke 'B' final with a 17th-place finish. She completed the race in 3:00.11. Teammate Courtney Packer finished 21st in the same race in 3:46.12.

Guilford's Cassandra Pagan delivered a 23rd-place time (3:26.67) in the 200 backstroke.

The ODAC Championships mark the end of the season for coach Brad Herndon's club. Guilford posted a 2-4 overall record in dual-meet competitions.

