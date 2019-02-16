Shenhouse Sets School Breaststroke Mark at ODAC Women's Swimming Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Rebecca Shenhouse broke Guilford College's school record in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday night at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The freshman touched in one minute, 15.79 seconds to finish 16th in Saturday night's B Final, besting the former mark of 1:15.87 set by Justine Merritt '10 at the 2008 ODAC/Atlantic States Championships. Shenhouse, who collected a team point with a 16th-place finish, swam the fourth-fastest 100 breaststroke in school history earlier Saturday with a 1:16.27 in the preliminaries.

Guilford moved up into 10th place after 12 events with 55 points. First-day leader and defending meet champion Washington and Lee University won six of seven races Saturday to extend its lead over second-place Randolph-Macon College, 672-448. Roanoke College holds third in the 12-team competition with 356 points.

The Quakers collected points in four races Saturday. The 800 freestyle relay team of Carolyn O'Halloran, Courtney Packer, Cassandra Pagan, and Shenhouse placed 10th in 11:06.52. The same four made up Guilford's 200 medley relay, which finished 11th in 2:11.17.

O'Halloran scored two team points by virtue of her 15th-place result in the 100 butterfly. She earned the B final spot with a 1:08.69 in the prelims and followed with a 1:08.62 in the final.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers start the third and final day of the competition Sunday (2/17) at 10:00 a.m. The final session starts at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Aquatic Center.