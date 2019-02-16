Shenhouse Sets School Breaststroke Mark at ODAC Women's Swimming Championships

Rebecca Shenhouse '22 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Rebecca Shenhouse '22 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Feb 16, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Rebecca Shenhouse broke Guilford College's school record in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday night at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The freshman touched in one minute, 15.79 seconds to finish 16th in Saturday night's B Final, besting the former mark of 1:15.87 set by Justine Merritt '10 at the 2008 ODAC/Atlantic States Championships. Shenhouse, who collected a team point with a 16th-place finish, swam the fourth-fastest 100 breaststroke in school history earlier Saturday with a 1:16.27 in the preliminaries.

Guilford moved up into 10th place after 12 events with 55 points. First-day leader and defending meet champion Washington and Lee University won six of seven races Saturday to extend its lead over second-place Randolph-Macon College, 672-448. Roanoke College holds third in the 12-team competition with 356 points.

The Quakers collected points in four races Saturday. The 800 freestyle relay team of Carolyn O'Halloran, Courtney Packer, Cassandra Pagan, and Shenhouse placed 10th in 11:06.52. The same four made up Guilford's 200 medley relay, which finished 11th in 2:11.17.

O'Halloran scored two team points by virtue of her 15th-place result in the 100 butterfly. She earned the B final spot with a 1:08.69 in the prelims and followed with a 1:08.62 in the final.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers start the third and final day of the competition Sunday (2/17) at 10:00 a.m. The final session starts at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Aquatic Center.

Shenhouse Sets School Breaststroke Mark at ODAC Women's Swimming Championships
February 16, 2019 Shenhouse Sets School Breaststroke Mark at ODAC Women's Swimming Championships
O'Halloran Sets School Freestyle Record at ODAC Championships
February 15, 2019 O'Halloran Sets School Freestyle Record at ODAC Championships
Guilford Goes 1-2 in ODAC Quadrangular Women's Swimming Meet at Hollins
January 26, 2019 Guilford Goes 1-2 in ODAC Quadrangular Women's Swimming Meet at Hollins
Guilford Clinches ODAC Women's Swimming Win at Greensboro
January 19, 2019 Guilford Clinches ODAC Women's Swimming Win at Greensboro
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Falls to Roanoke in ODAC Women's Swimming Meet
December 8, 2018 Guilford Falls to Roanoke in ODAC Women's Swimming Meet
Quakers' Swimmers Finish Third at Greensboro College Invitational
November 18, 2018 Quakers' Swimmers Finish Third at Greensboro College Invitational
Guilford Swimmers Third After First Day of Greensboro College Invite
November 17, 2018 Guilford Swimmers Third After First Day of Greensboro College Invite
Guilford's O'Halloran Wins Twice in Women's Swimming Meet at Sweet Briar
November 9, 2018 Guilford's O'Halloran Wins Twice in Women's Swimming Meet at Sweet Briar
Women's Swimming Team Opens Season at ODAC Relays
October 13, 2018 Women's Swimming Team Opens Season at ODAC Relays
Guilford Ranked in Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll
October 11, 2018 Guilford Ranked in Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll
Brad Herndon Named Head Women's Swimming Coach at Guilford College
September 17, 2018 Brad Herndon Named Head Women's Swimming Coach at Guilford College