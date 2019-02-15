O'Halloran Sets School Freestyle Record at ODAC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's Carolyn O'Halloran set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle Friday, the opening day of the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Guilford sits 10th among 12 teams after five events with 26 points. Defending league champion Washington and Lee University opened a 107-point lead over second-place Randolph-Macon College Friday. The Generals won all five opening-day events and has 293 points.

O'Halloran touched in 26.16 seconds during the morning preliminaries, narrowly missing a spot in Friday night's B final. She broke Lauren Truelove's former standard of 26.27 seconds set at the 2006 ODAC Championships. O'Halloran now owns Guilford's records in each of the three sprint freestyle races.

Teammates Courtney Packer (34.81 seconds, 49th place) and Cassandra Pagan (38.08, 51st) also competed in the 50 freestyle.

The Quakers' Rebecca Shenhouse nearly qualified for the 200 individual medley B final with a time of 2:40.50 that placed 19th.

The four students helped coach Brad Herndon's team finish 10th in the 400 medley relay (5:32.98) and 11th in the 200 freestyle relay (2:11.17).

The competition resumes Saturday (2/16) at 10:00 a.m. and concludes Sunday (2/17) at 5:00 p.m.