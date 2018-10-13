Women's Swimming Team Opens Season at ODAC Relays

LEXINGTON, Va. – Guilford College's women's swimming team opened the 2018-19 season with a 12th-place finish at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Relays hosted by Washington and Lee University Saturday.

The Quakers sent three contestants to the relays and registered nine points. The host Generals won the 12-team event with 472 points followed by Randolph-Macon College (324) and Roanoke College (284).

Guilford's top result came in the 3x50-yard breaststroke event where the team of Carolyn O'Halloran, Courtney Packer, and Rebecca Stenhouse earned four points with a 13th-place time in the 16-team field. The Quakers touched the wall in two minutes, 10.12 seconds.

The Quakers' trio came home 14th in the 16-squad 3x50 backstroke relay in 1:53.73. Guilford picked up a point in both the 3x50 butterfly and 3x100 individual medley with 16th-place finishes.

Coach Brad Herndon's club is back in action October 27 in a dual meet with league-rival Randolph College hosted by Hampden-Sydney College.