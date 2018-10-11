Guilford Ranked in Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll

FOREST, Va. - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) swimming coaches ranked Guilford College 12th in their annual preseason poll announced Thursday. The Quakers earned 13 points in the 12-team ratings.

Washington and Lee University ranked first in this year's preseason poll with a total of 121 points. Randolph-Macon College follows in second with 109 points while Roanoke College trails in third with 95 points. Bridgewater College is fourth with 93 points.

Coach Brad Herndon enters his first season as the Quakers' head coach with local swimming coaching experience, including service as the Director of Swimming at the YMCA of Greensboro since 2011. Guilford's team finished 12th in last season's ODAC Championships.

Junior Carolyn O'Halloran returns after recording the Quakers' fastest times in four events last year: the 50-yard, 100-yard, and 200-yard freestyle, as well as the 100-yard fly. In addition, O'Halloran set school records in the 100 (57.48) and 200 freestyle (2:09.01). She also had the second-fastest 50 freestyle (26.41) time at the 2017 ODAC Championships. Sophomore Courtney Packer also returns from last year's team.

Guilford opens its' 15th swimming season Saturday, October 13 at the ODAC Relays hosted by Washington and Lee.