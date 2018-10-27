Yellow Jackets Edge Women's Soccer in ODAC Match, 1-0

Aubrey Gunther '22 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)
Aubrey Gunther '22 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)

Scoring Summary

1st - 34:53 - Bonita Soliday (Randolph-Macon)

Game Leaders

Randolph-Macon
G: Bonita Soliday - 1
A: Abbie Winkelmann - 1
Sh: Casey Kent - 6
Sv: Edye Carr - 4
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 5 Players (#5, #9, #10, #13, #20 - 1)
Sv: Aubrey Gunther - 14

Team Stats

Randolph-Macon
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

29 (15)
5 (4)

Saves

4
14

Fouls

7
13

Corner Kicks

8
2

Offsides

1
0
full stats
Oct 27, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Bonita Soliday scored the match's lone goal in the 34th minute as Randolph-Macon College defeated Guilford College, 1-0, on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets--ranked eighth in the most recent regional rankings--improved to 11-1-2 and 7-1-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. The Quakers dropped to 6-10 and 4-6. The game was Guilford's senior night and six student-athletes were recognized prior to kickoff.

Freshman Aubrey Gunther recorded a season-best 14 saves for Guilford.

On the scoring play, Abbie Winkkelmann collected a rebound after a save. She directed a short pass to Soliday who tapped in the ball past Gunther.

R-MC led in shots (29-5) and corner kicks (8-2).

Edye Carr stopped four shots and earned the win for the visitors. Gunther had the loss for the home club.

Randolph Macon advances to next week's ODAC Tournament. The Quakers finished in a three-way tie for ninth place, which is the final spot in the championships. Guilford, however, finished 10th when tiebreakers were put into place and its season has ended.

Yellow Jackets Edge Women's Soccer in ODAC Match, 1-0
October 27, 2018 Yellow Jackets Edge Women's Soccer in ODAC Match, 1-0
Evans-Anfom Leads Guilford to Women's Soccer Rout at Sweet Briar
October 24, 2018 Evans-Anfom Leads Guilford to Women's Soccer Rout at Sweet Briar
Marlins Defeat Women's Soccer, 3-0, in ODAC Match
October 20, 2018 Marlins Defeat Women's Soccer, 3-0, in ODAC Match
Women's Soccer Rallies Over Emory & Henry, 2-1
October 17, 2018 Women's Soccer Rallies Over Emory & Henry, 2-1
Quaker Women's Soccer Blanked by Shenandoah, 4-0
October 14, 2018 Quaker Women's Soccer Blanked by Shenandoah, 4-0
Women's Soccer Defeated at Roanoke, 5-1
October 9, 2018 Women's Soccer Defeated at Roanoke, 5-1
Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Bridgewater, 2-0
October 6, 2018 Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Bridgewater, 2-0
Women's Soccer Falls to Generals, 3-0, in ODAC Play
October 3, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls to Generals, 3-0, in ODAC Play
Win at Hollins Gives Guilford Women's Soccer First 2-0 ODAC Mark Since 2006
September 29, 2018 Win at Hollins Gives Guilford Women's Soccer First 2-0 ODAC Mark Since 2006
Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College
September 26, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College
Late Goal Gives Guilford Women's Soccer Win in ODAC Opener
September 22, 2018 Late Goal Gives Guilford Women's Soccer Win in ODAC Opener
Guilford Women's Soccer Clinic Set for November 12
September 19, 2018 Guilford Women's Soccer Clinic Set for November 12
Quakers Blank Piedmont International, 2-0, in Women's Soccer
September 19, 2018 Quakers Blank Piedmont International, 2-0, in Women's Soccer
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over N.C. Wesleyan
September 9, 2018 Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over N.C. Wesleyan
Meredith Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1
September 8, 2018 Meredith Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1
Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1
September 4, 2018 Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1
Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
August 31, 2018 Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro
August 31, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro
Guilford Women's Soccer Shares 10th Place in ODAC Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2018 Guilford Women's Soccer Shares 10th Place in ODAC Coaches' Poll