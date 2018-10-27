Yellow Jackets Edge Women's Soccer in ODAC Match, 1-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Bonita Soliday scored the match's lone goal in the 34th minute as Randolph-Macon College defeated Guilford College, 1-0, on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets--ranked eighth in the most recent regional rankings--improved to 11-1-2 and 7-1-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. The Quakers dropped to 6-10 and 4-6. The game was Guilford's senior night and six student-athletes were recognized prior to kickoff.

Freshman Aubrey Gunther recorded a season-best 14 saves for Guilford.

On the scoring play, Abbie Winkkelmann collected a rebound after a save. She directed a short pass to Soliday who tapped in the ball past Gunther.

R-MC led in shots (29-5) and corner kicks (8-2).

Edye Carr stopped four shots and earned the win for the visitors. Gunther had the loss for the home club.

Randolph Macon advances to next week's ODAC Tournament. The Quakers finished in a three-way tie for ninth place, which is the final spot in the championships. Guilford, however, finished 10th when tiebreakers were put into place and its season has ended.