Evans-Anfom Leads Guilford to Women's Soccer Rout at Sweet Briar

SWEET BRIAR, Va. – Guilford College senior forward Juliana Evans-Anfom scored two goals and tied the school standard with four assists in the Quakers' 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) soccer win at Sweet Briar College Wednesday. Guilford (6-9, 4-5 ODAC) equaled a school record with nine assists in the match.

Evans-Anfom's career-high eight points in the contest stand sixth all-time at Guilford. Freshman midfielder Karol Jaimes also scored twice as the Quakers (6-9, 4-5 ODAC) notched their most goals in a match since 2016.

After Kelsey Reilly opened the scoring with a tap-in goal from an Evans-Anfom feed 6:41 into the match, Guilford erupted for four scores in a six-minute, seven-second span. Evans-Anfom started the burst with back-to-back tallies 2:22 apart. Less than a minute after Evans-Anfom's goal, an Ana Fokas corner kick set up Allison Van Voorhies (Mooresville, N.C./Lake Norman) first goal of the season. Jaimes ended the flurry in the 24th minute with a blast from 25 yards out off of Evans-Anfom's second helper.

Jaimes notched her second goal less than three minutes into the second half, which swelled the Quakers' margin to 6-0. Rookies Hannah Zelasko and Micheleigh Higgins added second-half scores before Susan Dillinger concluded the scoring in the 86th minute with a hard shot at the top of the 18 off Evans-Anfom's record-tying fourth assist.

Guilford outshot the Vixens, 49-0, and took all 13 of the game's corners. Caroline Thomas made 11 stops in goal for Sweet Briar. Her counterpart, Morgan Malikowski, picked up the shutout.

Coach Stephanie Webb's Quakers close the regular season Saturday (10/27) at 6:00 p.m. with a Senior Night home game against Randolph-Macon College.