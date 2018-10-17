Women's Soccer Rallies Over Emory & Henry, 2-1

Katie Kaznowski '21 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)

Scoring Summary

1st - 1:59 - Makayla Carter (Emory & Henry)
1st - 24:20 - Emily Shephard (Guilford)
2nd - 71:10 - Katie Kaznowski (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Emory & Henry
G: Makayla Carter - 1
A: Gillian Hogg - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#4, #25 - 2)
Sv: Kieran Liseski - 15
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#14, #21 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#2, #13 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#2, #14 - 4)
Sv: Aubrey Gunther - 4

Team Stats

Emory & Henry
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

9 (5)
26 (17)

Saves

15
4

Fouls

3
9

Corner Kicks

3
7

Offsides

0
1
Oct 17, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Katie Kaznowski scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minutes as Guilford College rallied to defeat visiting Emory & Henry, 2-1, on Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, the Quakers snapped a three-match conference losing streak. Guilford is now 5-8 and 3-4 in Old Dominion Athletic (ODAC) games. The Wasps fell to 1-13-1 and 1-6.

E&H tallied in the second minute of the contest. Makayla Carter scored to the far post from 10 yards out off a pass from Gillian Hogg.

The home club knotted the score at the 24:20 mark after Emily Shephard scored. She finished a close-in shot after receiving a short cross from Karol Jaimes, who earned the assist on the play. The match remained 1-1 at halftime.

At the 71:10 mark, Cheyenne Wright crossed to Kaznowski who fired a short shot past Wasp goalkeeper Kieran Liseki for the game-clinching score. 

Guilford had the edge in shots (26-9) and corner kicks (7-3).

Aubrey Gunther made four saves for the Quakers. Liseki stopped 15 Guilford shots in the contest.

The Quakers play at ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday (10/20). Game time is 4:30 p.m.

