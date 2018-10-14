Quaker Women's Soccer Blanked by Shenandoah, 4-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Emily Yeargin scored two goals as Shenandoah University defeated Guilford College, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The Hornets improved to 8-6 and 4-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action. The Quakers--who dropped their fourth straight contest--fell to 4-8 and 2-4 in conference play.

Yeargin cleaned up a loose ball in the box to put the Hornets ahead 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Shenandoah pushed the margin to 2-0 at the 32:43 mark. On a counter attack, Rebecca Collimore dribbled for through the defense and scored from 23 yards out. The score remained the same at halftime.

In the 81st minute, Yeargin beat her defender and fired a shot to the far corner to make the score 3-0. It was Yeargin's team-leading 14th goal of the season.

The match's final tally occurred at the 85:22 mark. Abbie Marquette took a free kick from 20 yards but Quaker goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther mishandled the shot and it trickled past the goal line.

SU led in shots (26-1) and corner kicks (12-1). Emelie Smith started in goal, played the first half and earned the win for the visitors.

Gunther had 10 saves for the home club. Katie Kaznowski had Guilford's lone shot in the match.

The Quakers host Emory & Henry on Wednesday (10/17). The ODAC match begins at 4 p.m.