Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Bridgewater, 2-0

Karol Jaimes '22 (Photo by Emily Heck)
Karol Jaimes '22 (Photo by Emily Heck)

Scoring Summary

1st - 40:05 - Ana Elson (Bridgewater (Va.))
2nd - 78:40 - Ana Elson (Bridgewater (Va.))

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 2 Players (#13, #19 - 2)
Sv: Aubrey Gunther - 8
Bridgewater (Va.)
G: Ana Elson - 2
A: Catherine Haufe - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#12, #14 - 4)
Sv: Jessica Touve - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Bridgewater (Va.)

Shots (on goal)

5 (3)
24 (10)

Saves

8
3

Fouls

12
5

Corner Kicks

1
7

Offsides

0
3
full stats
Oct 06, 2018

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Ana Elson scored two goals to lift 25th-ranked Bridgewater College over visiting Guilford College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles improved to 11-1 and a perfect 4-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers dropped to 4-6 and 2-2 in league games.

Elson scored her first goal in the 41st minute after she cleaned up a rebound in the box. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Catherine Haufe earned an assist after Elson closed the game's scoring at the 78:40 mark.

BC led in shots (24-5) and corner kicks (7-3).

Freshman Aubrey Gunther (2-5) suffered the defeat in goal for the visitors. She made saves for the Quakers. Both Karol Jaimes and Hannah Zelasko had two shots in the game for Guilford.

Sydney Davis played the first 45 minutes Bridgewater. She was forced to make no saves, but earned the victory and improved to 9-1 on the season.

Guilford returns to action on Tuesday (10/9) at Roanoke College. Match time is 7 p.m.

 

