Women's Soccer Falls to Generals, 3-0, in ODAC Play

Aubrey Gunther '22 (John Bell Photo)
Aubrey Gunther '22 (John Bell Photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 24:38 - Megan Engeland (Washington and Lee)
1st - 25:33 - Caroline Peters (Washington and Lee)
2nd - 50:41 - Madeleine Becker (Washington and Lee)

Game Leaders

Washington and Lee
G: 3 Players (#7, #10, #21 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#4, #10 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#7, #21 - 5)
Sv: N/A
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Kelsey Reilly - 1
Sv: Aubrey Gunther - 9

Team Stats

Washington and Lee
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

25 (13)
1 (0)

Saves

0
10

Fouls

3
7

Corner Kicks

9
0

Offsides

2
0
full stats
Oct 03, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caroline Peters scored one goal and had one assist as visiting Washington and Lee University won at Guilford College, 3-0, on Wednesday night.

The Generals improved to 5-2-1 and 2-1-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action. The Quakers fell to 4-5 and 2-1 in conference play.

W&L scored at the 24:38 mark. Megan Engeland finished to the right corner after receiving a pass from Peters. The goal was Engeland's team-best fifth of the season.

Less than one minute later, Peters pushed the score to 2-0. She scored on a blast from 25 yards out which beat freshman goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther. The score remained the same at halftime

Washington and Lee netted the game's final goal in the 51st minute. Madeline Becker fired a shot in front of the goal after a short cross from Sydney von Rosenberg.

The Generals led shots (25-1) and corner kicks (9-0). Jasmin Furin earned the win in goal for the visitors.

Gunther collected a career-best nine saves in the contest. Kelsey Reilly had the Quakers' lone shot.

Guilford returns to action on Saturday (10/6) at Bridgewater. The match begins at 4 p.m.

