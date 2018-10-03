Women's Soccer Falls to Generals, 3-0, in ODAC Play

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caroline Peters scored one goal and had one assist as visiting Washington and Lee University won at Guilford College, 3-0, on Wednesday night.

The Generals improved to 5-2-1 and 2-1-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action. The Quakers fell to 4-5 and 2-1 in conference play.

W&L scored at the 24:38 mark. Megan Engeland finished to the right corner after receiving a pass from Peters. The goal was Engeland's team-best fifth of the season.

Less than one minute later, Peters pushed the score to 2-0. She scored on a blast from 25 yards out which beat freshman goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther. The score remained the same at halftime

Washington and Lee netted the game's final goal in the 51st minute. Madeline Becker fired a shot in front of the goal after a short cross from Sydney von Rosenberg.

The Generals led shots (25-1) and corner kicks (9-0). Jasmin Furin earned the win in goal for the visitors.

Gunther collected a career-best nine saves in the contest. Kelsey Reilly had the Quakers' lone shot.

Guilford returns to action on Saturday (10/6) at Bridgewater. The match begins at 4 p.m.