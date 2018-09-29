Win at Hollins Gives Guilford Women's Soccer First 2-0 ODAC Mark Since 2006

Morgan Malikowski '21 (John Bell Photo)
Morgan Malikowski '21 (John Bell Photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 16:17 - Corby Brooke (Guilford)
1st - 43:15 - Lizzy Barnes (Guilford)
2nd - 77:01 - Susan Dillinger (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 3 Players (#4, #9, #11 - 1)
A: Lauren Culler - 1
Sh: Corby Brooke - 8
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 3
Hollins
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Madisen Charles - 3
Sv: Kendra Rich - 9

Team Stats

Guilford
Hollins

Shots (on goal)

34 (12)
3 (3)

Saves

3
9

Fouls

11
6

Corner Kicks

5
0

Offsides

4
0
full stats
Sep 29, 2018

ROANOKE, Va. – Guilford College's women's soccer team improved to 2-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for the first time since 2006 with a 3-0 road win over Hollins University Saturday. The victory improved Guilford's overall record to 4-4.

Guilford's Corby Brooke opened the scoring in the 17th minute with an unassisted goal, her second in as many games. Lizzy Barnes doubled the Quakers' lead 1:45 before halftime when she knocked home a rebound of a Lauren Culler free kick.

Guilford's Susan Dillinger closed the scoring with a penalty—kick goal in the 78th minute.

Guilford goalie Morgan Malikowski made three stops to record the shutout. Kendra Rich had nine stops for Hollins (2-6-1, 1-1 ODAC), which was outshot, 34-3.

Coach Stephanie Webb's Quakers host league-rival Washington and Lee University Wednesday (10/3) at 6:00 p.m.

Win at Hollins Gives Guilford Women's Soccer First 2-0 ODAC Mark Since 2006
September 29, 2018 Win at Hollins Gives Guilford Women's Soccer First 2-0 ODAC Mark Since 2006
Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College
September 26, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College
Late Goal Gives Guilford Women's Soccer Win in ODAC Opener
September 22, 2018 Late Goal Gives Guilford Women's Soccer Win in ODAC Opener
Guilford Women's Soccer Clinic Set for November 12
September 19, 2018 Guilford Women's Soccer Clinic Set for November 12
Quakers Blank Piedmont International, 2-0, in Women's Soccer
September 19, 2018 Quakers Blank Piedmont International, 2-0, in Women's Soccer
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over N.C. Wesleyan
September 9, 2018 Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over N.C. Wesleyan
Meredith Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1
September 8, 2018 Meredith Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1
Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1
September 4, 2018 Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1
Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
August 31, 2018 Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro
August 31, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro
Guilford Women's Soccer Shares 10th Place in ODAC Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2018 Guilford Women's Soccer Shares 10th Place in ODAC Coaches' Poll