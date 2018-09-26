Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- Four Spirits scored as host Salem College beat visiting Guilford College, 4-1, on Tuesday afternoon in women's soccer.

The loss dropped Guilford to 3-4 and improved Salem to 3-5.

Brianna Monore opened the scoring for the Saints in the 35th minute. It was the first of four straight Salem goals. The hosts followed with a penalty kick goal by Hannah Huskey in the 72nd minute. Amanda Rojo and Hannah Crumpton also scored for Salem.

Corby Brooke scored the lone Quakers' goal in the 89th minute on a penalty kick.

Salem led in shots, 29-11, and corner kicks, 8-2. Winning goalkeeper Hannah Wagner made five saves for Salem.

Morgan Malikowski made nine saves for Guilford and took the loss.

The Quakers return to action this Saturday (9/29) when they travel to Hollins University for a 2 p.m. game.