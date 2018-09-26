Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College

Kate Glenn '21 (Leslie Malikowski photo)
Kate Glenn '21 (Leslie Malikowski photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 35:00 - Brianna Monroe (Salem)
2nd - 71:38 - Hannah Huskey (Salem)
2nd - 78:54 - Amanda Rojo (Salem)
2nd - 78:55 - Maddie Crumpton (Salem)
2nd - 88:11 - Corby Brooke (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Corby Brooke - 1
A: N/A
Sh: Lauren Culler - 3
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 9
Salem
G: 4 Players (#4, #6, #14, #26 - 1)
A: Hope Morrison - 1
Sh: Ellie Montes - 8
Sv: Hannah Wagner - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Salem

Shots (on goal)

11 (6)
29 (13)

Saves

9
5

Fouls

2
6

Corner Kicks

2
8

Offsides

0
0
full stats
Sep 26, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- Four Spirits scored as host Salem College beat visiting Guilford College, 4-1, on Tuesday afternoon in women's soccer.

The loss dropped Guilford to 3-4 and improved Salem to 3-5.

Brianna Monore opened the scoring for the Saints in the 35th minute. It was the first of four straight Salem goals. The hosts followed with a penalty kick goal by Hannah Huskey in the 72nd minute. Amanda Rojo and Hannah Crumpton also scored for Salem. 

Corby Brooke scored the lone Quakers' goal in the 89th minute on a penalty kick.

Salem led in shots, 29-11, and corner kicks, 8-2. Winning goalkeeper Hannah Wagner made five saves for Salem.

Morgan Malikowski made nine saves for Guilford and took the loss.

The Quakers return to action this Saturday (9/29) when they travel to Hollins University for a 2 p.m. game.

 

Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College
September 26, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls at Salem College
Late Goal Gives Guilford Women's Soccer Win in ODAC Opener
September 22, 2018 Late Goal Gives Guilford Women's Soccer Win in ODAC Opener
Guilford Women's Soccer Clinic Set for November 12
September 19, 2018 Guilford Women's Soccer Clinic Set for November 12
Quakers Blank Piedmont International, 2-0, in Women's Soccer
September 19, 2018 Quakers Blank Piedmont International, 2-0, in Women's Soccer
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over N.C. Wesleyan
September 9, 2018 Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over N.C. Wesleyan
Meredith Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1
September 8, 2018 Meredith Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1
Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1
September 4, 2018 Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1
Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
August 31, 2018 Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro
August 31, 2018 Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro
Guilford Women's Soccer Shares 10th Place in ODAC Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2018 Guilford Women's Soccer Shares 10th Place in ODAC Coaches' Poll