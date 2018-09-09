Women's Soccer Picks up 1-0 Win over NC Wesleyan

Morgan Wolfe '19 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)
Morgan Wolfe '19 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)

Scoring Summary

2nd - 53:51 - Morgan Wolfe (Guilford)

Game Leaders

N.C. Wesleyan
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Sarah Cook - 7
Sv: Alicia Jacobs - 5
Guilford
G: Morgan Wolfe - 1
A: N/A
Sh: 3 Players (#13, #15, #24 - 2)
Sv: Aubrey Gunther - 10

Team Stats

N.C. Wesleyan
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

16 (12)
9 (6)

Saves

5
12

Fouls

9
12

Corner Kicks

6
5

Offsides

2
4
full stats
Sep 09, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Morgan Wolfe recorded an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute as Guilford College defeated North Carolina Wesleyan College, 1-0, to close out play at the Meredith College Classic on Sunday.

The Quakers earned their first win of the season and moved to 1-3. The Battling Bishops dropped to 1-2-1.

Guilford freshman goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther made 10 saves and earned her first collegiate win. 

NC Wesleyan led in shots (16-9) and corner kicks (6-5). 

Alicia Jacobs collected 5 saves in the defeat for the Bishops. Sarah Cook took 7 shots, 6 of which were on goal, for NCWC.

The Quakers play at Methodist University on Saturday (9/15) at 6 p.m.

