Women's Soccer Nipped by Visiting Brevard, 2-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ashley Hughes scored two goals from Caroline David as visiting Brevard College won at Guilford College, 2-1, on Tuesday.

The Tornados improved to 2-1 and the Quakers dropped to 0-2.

About 15 minutes into the match, lightning strikes forced the teams to leave the field. After 45 minutes while the storm passed, the teams returned to the field.

In the 22nd minute, David dished a pass to Hughes at the top of the 18-yard-box. She fired a hard shot past Aubrey Gunter for the goal. Brevard held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

At the 55:19 mark, the Brevard duo connected again. David knocked a long ball from midfield and Hughes beat Quaker goalkeeper Morgan Malinowski.

Guilford, however, responded in the 73rd minute. Kesley Reilly collected a loose ball from 40 yards out and lofted a shot which beat BC keeper Rebeccah Rojas, who was off her line. The Quakers put more pressure on the Tornados, but could not score again.

Brevard led in shots (9-6), but the Quakers had the edge in corner kicks (5-2).

BC's Rojas made one save and earned the win. Gunter allowed one goal, grabbed one save and earned the defeat for the home team in the first half. Malikowski stopped two Tornado shots and allowed one goal in the second half.

The Quakers host Meredith College on Saturday (9/8) at 12 p.m.