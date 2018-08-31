Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 in Overtime at Greensboro

Juliana Evans-Anfom '19 (Leslie Malikowski photo)
Scoring Summary

3rd - 100:00 - McKaley Boston (Greensboro)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 3 Players (#5, #13, #20 - 2)
Sv: Aubrey Gunther - 3
Greensboro
G: McKaley Boston - 1
A: Mercedes Bauza - 1
Sh: Anna Rae porcelli - 6
Sv: Kelsey Emrich - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Greensboro

Shots (on goal)

10 (4)
14 (6)

Saves

5
4

Fouls

4
5

Corner Kicks

4
9

Offsides

0
1
full stats
Aug 31, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- McKaley Boston scored in the 100th minute as Greensboro College edged visiting Guilford College, 1-0, in the season opener for both teams on Friday. Mercedes Bauza earned the assist on the scoring play. 

The Pride led in shots (14-10) and shots on goal (6-4). The home club notched nine corner kicks to four for the Quakers. 

Morgan Malikowski started in goal for the visitors and stopped two shots in the first 46 minutes. Freshman Aubrey Gunther made 3 saves before allowing Boston's overtime goal.

Juliana Evans-Anfom, Karol Jaimes and Kelsey Reilly all had two shots for Guilford. Evans-Anfom led the team with two shots on goal, including one in the 93rd minute.

Anna Rae Porcelli recorded a game-high 6 shots for Greensboro (0-1). Winning goalkeeper Kelsey Emrich stopped 4 Quaker shots.

The Quakers (0-1) host Brevard College on Tuesday. The game begins at 5 p.m. at the Armfield Athletic Center.

