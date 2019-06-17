Recap: Quakers' Women's Lacrosse Team Garnered Seven Wins in 2019

Holly Kozak '19 (Photo by Katy Holt '19)
Holly Kozak '19 (Photo by Katy Holt '19)
Jun 17, 2019

The 2019 Guilford College women's lacrosse team finished with a 7-9 record. The Quakers had a number of noteworthy accomplishments and individual highlights throughout the season.

Guilford began the year with a 17-12 win over visiting Southern Virginia on Feb. 21. The Quakers later recorded Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) wins over Ferrum (21-12) and Randolph (17-6). Following the season, Madison Iandoli and Holly Kozak represented Guilford on the 2019 All-ODAC squad as third-team midfielders. 

Iandoli, a junior midfielder, was named a Third Team All-ODAC pick for the second straight season. She led the Quakers with 58 points on a club-high 39 goals and 19 assists. Her 58 points ranked 10thamong ODAC leaders and her 39 goals were 12th. Iandoli also topped the Quakers with 37 ground balls and was second to Kozak with 19 caused turnovers. She collected a career-high eight points with a personal-best five goals and three assists in the Quakers' March 9 win over Averett University. Her 138 career points in 47 games stand 13th all-time at Guilford.

Kozak enjoyed the finest of her four college seasons with a team- and career-high 39 goals that stand 12th in the ODAC. She ranked third on the team with 43 points and topped the Quakers with 20 caused turnovers, 12th-best in the league. Her personal-best 51 draw controls stood second on the club and 15th in the conference. A winner of Guilford's prestigious 2019 Nereus C. English Athletic Leadership Award, Kozak concludes her college career with 115 points in 65 games on 99 goals and 16 assists. She ranks 16th among the Quakers' career goal-scoring leaders and 18th in career points. 

Audrey Helfenbein was second on the team with 51 points. The sophomore tallied 24 goals and dished a team-best 27 assists. Junior Abigail Horchar contributed 30 goals and had nine assists for Guilford. McCaine Brandt rounded out the Quakers' top five in scoring. A sophomore, she potted 11 goals and had 12 helpers for 23 points.

Goalkeeper Kersten Daneau was fifth in the ODAC in both saves (109) goals-against average (12.06). The sophomore netminder played all 960 minutes between the pipes for the Quakers. 

Sophomore Nia Gill was second on the club with 19 caused turnovers. Senior Amber Dubois was third with 13 CTs. Gill and Dubois scooped 30 and 28 ground balls respectively. Guilford seniors Hannah Cohen, Dubois, Kozak, Hannah Rossheim, and Gabriela Silva concluded their careers for the Quakers in 2019. 

Head Coach Charlotte Dixon could return as many as 15 letter winners for the 2020 campaign.

 

Recap: Quakers' Women's Lacrosse Team Garnered Seven Wins in 2019
June 17, 2019 Recap: Quakers' Women's Lacrosse Team Garnered Seven Wins in 2019
Dates for 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Prospect Camp Announced
June 7, 2019 Dates for 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Prospect Camp Announced
Guilford's Iandoli and Kozak Earn All-ODAC Women's Lacrosse Honors
May 10, 2019 Guilford's Iandoli and Kozak Earn All-ODAC Women's Lacrosse Honors
Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day
April 27, 2019 Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win
April 20, 2019 Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win
Visiting Maroons Claim 17-8 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
April 16, 2019 Visiting Maroons Claim 17-8 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater
April 13, 2019 Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater
Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum
April 10, 2019 Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum
Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford
April 6, 2019 Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
March 30, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
Quakers Fall to Second-Ranked Generals in ODAC Women's Lacrosse
March 27, 2019 Quakers Fall to Second-Ranked Generals in ODAC Women's Lacrosse
Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon
March 23, 2019 Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon
Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse
March 20, 2019 Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse
Iandoli's Eight Points Help Guilford to 20-5 Women's Lacrosse Win Over Averett
March 9, 2019 Iandoli's Eight Points Help Guilford to 20-5 Women's Lacrosse Win Over Averett
Guilford Powers Past Ohio Northern For 15-3 Women's Lacrosse Win
March 5, 2019 Guilford Powers Past Ohio Northern For 15-3 Women's Lacrosse Win
Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar
March 2, 2019 Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar
Pfeiffer Rallies Past Guilford, 13-12, For Season-Opening Women's Lacrosse Win
February 27, 2019 Pfeiffer Rallies Past Guilford, 13-12, For Season-Opening Women's Lacrosse Win
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
February 23, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
February 21, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll