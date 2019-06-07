Dates for 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Prospect Camp Announced

Guilford College Women's Lacrosse
Guilford College Women's Lacrosse
Jun 07, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford College women's lacrosse team invites high school lacrosse students to attend its 2019 Prospect Day September 21. The day-long event starts at 9:30 a.m. and takes place on Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center on Guilford's campus.

High school students who will graduate in either 2020, 2021, or 2022 are encouraged to attend. Students will experience a skills clinic and opportunities to learn more about Guilford and the college recruiting process. Interested guests may also schedule an overnight visit.

To register and for more information, please visit the Guilford Women's Lacrosse Camps website.

Dates for 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Prospect Camp Announced
June 7, 2019 Dates for 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Prospect Camp Announced
Guilford's Iandoli and Kozak Earn All-ODAC Women's Lacrosse Honors
May 10, 2019 Guilford's Iandoli and Kozak Earn All-ODAC Women's Lacrosse Honors
Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day
April 27, 2019 Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win
April 20, 2019 Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win
Visiting Maroons Claim 17-8 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
April 16, 2019 Visiting Maroons Claim 17-8 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater
April 13, 2019 Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater
Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum
April 10, 2019 Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum
Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford
April 6, 2019 Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
March 30, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
Quakers Fall to Second-Ranked Generals in ODAC Women's Lacrosse
March 27, 2019 Quakers Fall to Second-Ranked Generals in ODAC Women's Lacrosse
Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon
March 23, 2019 Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon
Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse
March 20, 2019 Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse
Iandoli's Eight Points Help Guilford to 20-5 Women's Lacrosse Win Over Averett
March 9, 2019 Iandoli's Eight Points Help Guilford to 20-5 Women's Lacrosse Win Over Averett
Guilford Powers Past Ohio Northern For 15-3 Women's Lacrosse Win
March 5, 2019 Guilford Powers Past Ohio Northern For 15-3 Women's Lacrosse Win
Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar
March 2, 2019 Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar
Pfeiffer Rallies Past Guilford, 13-12, For Season-Opening Women's Lacrosse Win
February 27, 2019 Pfeiffer Rallies Past Guilford, 13-12, For Season-Opening Women's Lacrosse Win
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
February 23, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
February 21, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll