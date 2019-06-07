Dates for 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Prospect Camp Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford College women's lacrosse team invites high school lacrosse students to attend its 2019 Prospect Day September 21. The day-long event starts at 9:30 a.m. and takes place on Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center on Guilford's campus.

High school students who will graduate in either 2020, 2021, or 2022 are encouraged to attend. Students will experience a skills clinic and opportunities to learn more about Guilford and the college recruiting process. Interested guests may also schedule an overnight visit.

To register and for more information, please visit the Guilford Women's Lacrosse Camps website.