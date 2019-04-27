Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day

Guilford College Women's Lacrosse Seniors & Families (Laszlo Van Straelen '21 photo)
Guilford College Women's Lacrosse Seniors & Families (Laszlo Van Straelen '21 photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Abigail Horchar - 2
A: Madison Iandoli - 1
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 8
GB: Amber Dubois - 4
Lynchburg
G: Alicia Sandoval - 5
A: 2 Players (#3, #4) - 4
Sv: Emmy Yarmy - 13
GB: Allie O'Leary - 4

Team Stats

Lynchburg
Guilford

Shots

35
22

Ground Balls

19
21

Saves

13
8

Clears

17-18
10-22

Turnovers

14
20

Draw Controls

18
9

Free Position Shots

1-2
2-7
full stats
Apr 27, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Alicia Sandoval scored five goals and four assists in the University of Lynchburg's 20-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday in both teams' regular-season finale.

Carly Sandler added four goals and an assist for the Hornets, who improved to 9-7 (6-3 ODAC) and earned one of six berths in next week's ODAC Tournament.

Guilford ended the season with a 7-9 record (2-7 ODAC).

The Hornets struck early and often as Sandoval and Sandler both scored twice in a 5-1 Hornets' run over the opening five-and-a-half minutes. The Quakers' Abigail Horchar scored both of her goals three minutes apart in the opening half to keep Guilford around for a bit. Lynchburg outscored the hosts, 9-1, in the final 18:26 to take a 17-4 lead at the half. Alicia Sandoval scored all three of her goals and added one of her four assists in the spurt.

Lynchburg controlled 18 of the game's 27 draws and was successful on 17-of-18 clears. The Hornets' Allie O'Leary won nine draws and picked up four ground balls, both game highs. When Guilford did gain possession, its offense was often frustrated by Lynchburg goalie Emmy Yarmy, who made 13 saves.

Horchar's two scored paced Guilford's offense. Nia Gill, Audrey Helfenbein, and Cat Thresher also scored for the Quakers. Amber Dubois shared game-high honors with four ground balls and caused two turnovers. Goalie Kersten Daneau had eight saves and three pickups.

The contest marked the final college game for Guilford seniors Hannah Cohen, Dubois, Holly Kozak, Hannah Rossheim, and Gabriela Silva. Coach Charlotte Dixon could return as many as 13 letter winners next season.

Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day
April 27, 2019 Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win
April 20, 2019 Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win
Visiting Maroons Claim 17-8 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
April 16, 2019 Visiting Maroons Claim 17-8 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater
April 13, 2019 Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater
Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum
April 10, 2019 Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum
Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford
April 6, 2019 Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
March 30, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
Quakers Fall to Second-Ranked Generals in ODAC Women's Lacrosse
March 27, 2019 Quakers Fall to Second-Ranked Generals in ODAC Women's Lacrosse
Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon
March 23, 2019 Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon
Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse
March 20, 2019 Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse
Iandoli's Eight Points Help Guilford to 20-5 Women's Lacrosse Win Over Averett
March 9, 2019 Iandoli's Eight Points Help Guilford to 20-5 Women's Lacrosse Win Over Averett
Guilford Powers Past Ohio Northern For 15-3 Women's Lacrosse Win
March 5, 2019 Guilford Powers Past Ohio Northern For 15-3 Women's Lacrosse Win
Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar
March 2, 2019 Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar
Pfeiffer Rallies Past Guilford, 13-12, For Season-Opening Women's Lacrosse Win
February 27, 2019 Pfeiffer Rallies Past Guilford, 13-12, For Season-Opening Women's Lacrosse Win
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
February 23, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
February 21, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll