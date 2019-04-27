Lynchburg Drops Guilford on Women's Lacrosse Senior Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Alicia Sandoval scored five goals and four assists in the University of Lynchburg's 20-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday in both teams' regular-season finale.

Carly Sandler added four goals and an assist for the Hornets, who improved to 9-7 (6-3 ODAC) and earned one of six berths in next week's ODAC Tournament.

Guilford ended the season with a 7-9 record (2-7 ODAC).

The Hornets struck early and often as Sandoval and Sandler both scored twice in a 5-1 Hornets' run over the opening five-and-a-half minutes. The Quakers' Abigail Horchar scored both of her goals three minutes apart in the opening half to keep Guilford around for a bit. Lynchburg outscored the hosts, 9-1, in the final 18:26 to take a 17-4 lead at the half. Alicia Sandoval scored all three of her goals and added one of her four assists in the spurt.

Lynchburg controlled 18 of the game's 27 draws and was successful on 17-of-18 clears. The Hornets' Allie O'Leary won nine draws and picked up four ground balls, both game highs. When Guilford did gain possession, its offense was often frustrated by Lynchburg goalie Emmy Yarmy, who made 13 saves.

Horchar's two scored paced Guilford's offense. Nia Gill, Audrey Helfenbein, and Cat Thresher also scored for the Quakers. Amber Dubois shared game-high honors with four ground balls and caused two turnovers. Goalie Kersten Daneau had eight saves and three pickups.

The contest marked the final college game for Guilford seniors Hannah Cohen, Dubois, Holly Kozak, Hannah Rossheim, and Gabriela Silva. Coach Charlotte Dixon could return as many as 13 letter winners next season.