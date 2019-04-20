Quick Start Carries Guilford Past Randolph For ODAC Women's Lax Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Madison Iandoli and Holly Kozak both scored four goals in Guilford College's 17-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win over visiting Randolph College Saturday. Both also added an assist in Guilford's second league win of the season.

The Quakers (7-8, 2-6 ODAC) raced to a 14-1 halftime lead. Randolph's (2-12, 0-8 ODAC) lone score was five minutes into the contest when Sarah Perry's entry pass to Nicole Dorton was low and deflected into the net, which made the score 2-1. The Quakers reeled off the game's next 12 scores before Dana Cavallo scored 2:13 into the second half. Iandoli scored all of her points in the first half and also won the majority of her game-high seven draw controls, which kept possession in Guilford's favor.

Kozak and teammate Grace Moore scored after Cavallo's tally started the second-half scoring, which opened a 16-2 advantage, Guilford's largest of the game. Four different WildCats scored successively over the next 13 minutes. Maddie Peters' score with 7:15 remaining capped the run before the Quakers' McCaine Brandt netted her second goal of the day to end the scoring.

Seven different Quakers tallied in the match, including Abigail Horchar, who collected two goals and two assists. Audrey Helfenbein notched two goals and one assist. Brandt and teammate Grace Moore also tallied twice. The Quakers enjoyed a 44-13 edge in shots and caused 14 of the WildCats' 23 turnovers. Iandoli picked up a game-high five ground balls. Horchar and Nia Gill both collected four ground balls. Kozak caused a game-high three turnovers. Kersten Daneau made five saves in goal.

Cavallo and Dorton both scored twice for Randolph. Sarah Perry added a game-high three assists, plus six draws. Peters added five ground balls to her score and goalie Chrissy Shackleford made 16 saves.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers host the University of Lynchburg April 27 in Guilford's annual Senior Day game.