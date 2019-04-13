Comeback Stalls in Quakers' ODAC Women's Lacrosse Loss to Bridgewater

Nia Gill '21 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Nia Gill '21 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 2 Players (#1, #4) - 3
A: Abigail Horchar - 2
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 10
GB: Holly Kozak - 4
Bridgewater (Va.)
G: Kristen Stark - 8
A: 2 Players (#1, #10) - 2
Sv: Mikaela Brooks - 12
GB: Mikaela Brooks - 6

Team Stats

Bridgewater (Va.)
Guilford

Shots

34
36

Ground Balls

17
21

Saves

12
10

Clears

19-26
13-17

Turnovers

19
21

Draw Controls

16
17

Free Position Shots

6-10
5-11
full stats
Apr 13, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kristen Stark scored eight goals and two assists in visiting Bridgewater College's 20-13 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday.

Stark scored three goals and an assist during a decisive run in the game's final 11 minutes that helped the Eagles (4-10, 3-3 ODAC) to victory. After the Quakers rallied from four down at the half to tie the game at 12-12, Bridgewater's Sarah Yashinskie scored a free-position goal with 10:43 left in regulation. Her score broke the tie and triggered the game-ending run. Stark, Anna O'Hara, and Dwyer Neal each scored twice in that time.

Yashinskie finished with four scores and Neal added three for the Eagles, who converted 6-of-10 free-position shots. Shannon Rogers joined O'Hara with two goals and also added an assist. Stack collected eight draws, many during the first half, which helped the Eagles turn a 4-2 deficit into an 11-7 halftime advantage. Goaltender Mikaela Brooks made 12 saves, picked up six ground balls, and caused three turnovers.

Holly Kozak and Nia Gill shared top scoring honors for the Quakers (6-7, 1-5 ODAC) with three goals apiece. Gill also caused four turnovers, picked up two ground balls, and won two draw controls. Teammate Madison Iandoli added two goals, one assist, and a game-high six ground balls. Audrey Helfenbein scored twice. Kersten Daneau had 10 saves and two ground balls in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's club hosts league-rival Roanoke College Tuesday (4/16) at 4:00 p.m.

