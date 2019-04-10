Quakers Land First ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win at Ferrum

Holly Kozak '19 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Holly Kozak '19 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Ferrum
G: Micaela Harvey - 5
A: Jacklyn Prillaman - 3
Sv: Shaianne Ermini - 7
GB: 2 Players (#8, #25) - 2
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#4, #14) - 5
A: 5 Players (#4, #14, #15, #16, #24) - 1
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 3
GB: 3 Players (#4, #16, #20) - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Ferrum

Shots

40
21

Ground Balls

11
7

Saves

3
7

Clears

8-12
7-11

Turnovers

15
21

Draw Controls

18
17

Free Position Shots

6-9
2-4
full stats
Apr 10, 2019

FERRUM, Va. – Holly Kozak and Madison Iandoli both scored five goals and an assist in Guilford College's 21-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Ferrum College Wednesday night.

The Quakers (6-6, 1-4 ODAC) outscored the Panthers (3-9, 0-5 ODAC) 13-5 in the first half to stop a four-game losing streak and claim their first conference win this year. After Megan Allen's free-position goal got the hosts to within 4-3 with 18:22 left in the first half, Guilford closed the period on a 9-2 run. Iandoli and Cat Thresher both scored twice in the flurry.

Kozak netted four of her scores in the second half, which helped the Quakers hold off the Panthers. After falling behind by nine early in the period, Ferrum got back to within 17-12 on Kaitlyn Harley's fourth and final goal of the night. Guilford did not allow a goal in the final 10 minutes and outscored Ferrum, 4-0, in that time.

Abigail Horchar scored three goals and assist for the Quakers. Thresher and Jena Bishop both tallied twice. Guilford's Nia Gill scored once and picked up a team-high five draw controls. Kozak had four draws and two ground balls. Kersten Daneau made three saves in goal.

Ferrum's Micaela Harvey also had six points on five goals and one assist. Jacklyn Prillaman added a goal and game-best three assists. Allen and Camille Mangum both picked up five draw controls. Panthers' goalie Shaianne Ermini made seven saves.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's club hosts Bridgewater Saturday (4/13) in a 4:00 p.m. ODAC game. 

