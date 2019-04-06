Shenandoah Posts Women's Lacrosse Triumph Over Visiting Guilford

Madison Iandoli '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Madison Iandoli '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Shenandoah
G: Kaitlyn Morris - 4
A: 2 Players (#23, #29) - 3
Sv: Gionna Maria - 8
GB: 5 Players (#4, #21, #22, #23, #33) - 2
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#4, #14) - 2
A: Madison Iandoli - 2
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 7
GB: Nia Gill - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Shenandoah

Shots

21
38

Ground Balls

11
17

Saves

7
8

Clears

9-12
13-16

Turnovers

14
10

Draw Controls

11
20

Free Position Shots

2-7
9-14
full stats
Apr 06, 2019

WINCHESTER, Va. - Kaitlyn Morris scored a game-high four goals in Shenandoah University's 21-8 win over Guilford College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matchup Saturday.

Holly Kozak scored the opening goal less than five minutes into the game to put the Quakers up, but the Hornets heated up and scored eight unanswered goals in only eight minutes. All four of Morris' goals came in the first half and Shenandoah (9-3, 4-0 ODAC) held a 15-4 lead at the break.

Four Hornets recorded hat tricks alongside Morris. Emma Stiffler, Alexandra Simonson, Nikki Zerna, and Alyson Bittinger each tallied three goals. Bittinger also had three assists for a game-best six points and picked up a game-high nine draw controls. Goalie Gionna Maria had eight saves. Shenandoah was nine-for-14 in free position shots.

Kozak and Iandoli scored two goals apiece for the Quakers. Iandoli also had two assists and teammate Nia Gill scooped a game-high three ground balls. Kersten Daneau made seven saves in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers (5-6, 0-4 ODAC) travel to Ferrum College April 10.

