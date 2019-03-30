Virginia Wesleyan Takes 15-5 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford

Madison Iandoli '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Game Leaders

Va. Wesleyan
G: Tori Manahan - 4
A: Abby Shope - 3
Sv: Jordan Moilanen - 5
GB: McKenzie Dowd - 6
Guilford
G: Holly Kozak - 2
A: 3 Players (#14, #16, #24) - 1
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 8
GB: 6 Players (#1, #4, #5, #17, #19, #20) - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Va. Wesleyan

Shots

15
31

Ground Balls

16
29

Saves

8
6

Clears

12-23
18-24

Turnovers

29
21

Draw Controls

11
11

Free Position Shots

0-2
3-8
full stats
Mar 30, 2019

 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tori Manahan scored four goals and an assist in Virginia Wesleyan University's 15-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse victory over visiting Guilford College Saturday.

The Marlins (6-4. 2-1 ODAC) scored six of the game's first seven goals and led, 9-2, at the half. Manahan scored her the first and last goals of the half. Teammate Liza Holford scored all three of her goals in the first period, during which time the Marlins held a 19-10 edge in shots and forced 18 of the Quakers' 29 turnovers.

Alyssa Bernal and Manahan took turns scoring the second half's first four goals before Manahan assisted on Mikayla Callahan's tally with 20:10 left to play. Callahan's goal capped an 8-0 run that spanned the two halves and opened a 14-2 lead.

Guilford's Holly Kozak concluded the game's scoring with two goals in the final 5:32.

Holford, Bernal, and Renee Burt each scored three times for Virginia Wesleyan, which finished with a 31-15 edge in shots. Abby Shope contributed three assists. Holford picked up a game-high eight draw controls in addition to four ground balls. McKenzie Dowd had a game-best six ground balls for the hosts. Goalie Jordan Moilanen made five of the Marlins' six saves in goal and yielded two scores in 53 minutes of work.

Kozak's two goals paced the Quakers' offense. Madison Iandoli and Abigail Horchar both added one goal and one assist. Iandoli also won six draws. Kersten Daneau made eight saves in goal for Guilford, which is back in action next Saturday at league-rival Shenandoah University.

