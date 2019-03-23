Quakers Drop ODAC Women's Lacrosse Opener to Randolph-Macon

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Saunders Riley and Bella Samper scored three goals apiece in visiting Randolph-Macon College's 18-3 women's lacrosse win Saturday in both teams' Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

The Yellow Jackets (3-5, 1-0 ODAC) raced to a 10-0 lead before the Quakers got on the scoreboard 6:53 before halftime. Hannah Jones scored twice in the opening outburst and Mary Castle notched two assists. Randolph-Macon's 8-5 edge in draw controls kept possession with the visitors, which combined with 15 Quakers' turnovers, minimized Guilford's scoring chances.

Samper and Taylor Sheppard both scored twice in the Yellow Jackets' 6-0 run to start the second half. Guilford scored twice in the final 4:25 to provide the final margin.

Randolph-Macon's Castle, Hannah Jones, Sheppard, and Lexi Jones each scored two goals. Castle added three assists for a game-best five points. Kaylyn Hewes won six draws and Oliva Mott had three ground balls. Elicia Wells, the first of three Yellow Jackets' goalies, made one first-half save. Caraline Cypher and Katie Thompson split the second half in goal and made two saves apiece.

Nia Gill, Holly Kozak, and Abigail Horchar scored for the Quakers. Kersten Daneau made seven saves and picked up three ground balls in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers host third-ranked Washington and Lee University Wednesday (3/27) in a 7:00 p.m. ODAC game.