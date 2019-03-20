Guilford Rolls Past Greensboro, 21-1, in Women's Lacrosse

Nia Gill '21 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Nia Gill - 5
A: Audrey Helfenbein - 7
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 6
GB: 2 Players (#1, #24) - 3
Greensboro
G: Kara Whitson - 1
A: N/A
Sv: Sada Hollowell - 11
GB: Sada Hollowell - 4

Team Stats

Greensboro
Guilford

Shots

12
44

Ground Balls

15
17

Saves

11
6

Clears

5-19
13-17

Turnovers

22
14

Draw Controls

7
17

Free Position Shots

1-7
4-9
full stats
Mar 20, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nia Gill scored five goals and Abigail Horchar added four in Guilford College's 21-1 lacrosse win over visiting Greensboro College Wednesday. The 20-goal victory margin is the largest by either team in the 28-game series history.

Audrey Helfenbein added nine points on two goals and seven assists in Guilford's (5-2) fourth-straight win. Her seven assists stand third in school history. She fed Gill on three of the game's first five goals and tallied twice less than six minutes into the contest. Horchar scored three times as Guilford netted the game's first nine goals before the Pride's Kara Whitson scored Greensboro's point on a free-position shot 19:16 before halftime.

Ten different students scored for Guilford, which collected 15 or more goals for the fifth time this year. Holly Kozak scored three times and Madison Iandoli added two scores and one assist. The Quakers held a 44-12 edge in shots and caused 13 of Greensboro's 22 turnovers. Goalie Kersten Daneau made six saves in goal and teammate Grace Moore caused a game-best three turnovers. Gill and Helfenbein shared team-high honors with three ground balls apiece. Gill, who also had an assist, also won a game-high nine draw controls and caused two turnovers.

Sada Hollowell made 11 saves and picked up a game-best four ground balls in goal for Greensboro (1-4).

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers host Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Randolph-Macon College Saturday (3/23) at 1:00 p.m.

